TNPL 2021: Eliminator – Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings are all set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the ongoing TNPL on Wednesday, August 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Dragons started their TNPL campaign on a disappointing note after the Madurai Panthers beat them by six wickets. In that game, the Dragons were bowled out for 96 in 18.5 overs. However, from there on, the Dragons went into a three-match winning streak to climb the ladder.

Losses against Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings pushed the Dragons back before they finished the league stage with a six-wicket win over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

The Kovai Kings, on the other hand, had to fight a wee bit to qualify for the playoffs.

The Kovai Kings and Royal Kings ended with seven points each, but the former went through on the basis of superior net run rate. In their last league game, the Kovai Kings beat the Royal Kings by seven runs. Shahrukh Khan’s unbeaten 29-ball 64 scripted the win for the Kovai Kings.

Match Details:

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 11, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

Conditions will be mostly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms. Although there are no predictions of rain, chances of the same can’t completely be ruled out. The humidity is likely to be on the higher side.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side, though the batters have found ways to score runs. The chasing teams have garnered a lot of success and hence, batting second should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Hari Nishanth is the standout batter for the Dragons, having scored 253 runs at an average of 36.14 and a strike rate of 133.86. R Vivek and Mani Bharathi have lent him support with 181 and 186 runs respectively. In the bowling department, Rangaraj Suthesh has picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 6.52.

Playing XI: Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh (w), RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Rangaraj Suthesh

Lyca Kovai Kings

Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-scorer for the Kovai Kings, having racked up 301 runs at an average of 60.20. The southpaw has scored four half-centuries and has looked unstoppable. Shahrukh’s return to form may also augur well for the team. Abhishek Tanwar is their top wicket-taker with eight scalps.

Playing XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (w), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), N Selva Kumaran, Abhishek Tanwar, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Match prediction:

Both teams are equally matched and a cracker of a match seems to be in store. However, it’s the Dragons who may just edge the Kovai Kings out.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Parimal Dagdee