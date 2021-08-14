TNPL 2021: Final – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Chepauk Super Gillies and Ruby Trichy Warriors will lock horns in the final of the ongoing TNPL on Sunday, August 15, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Warriors, captained by Rahil Shah, finished the league stage at the top of the points table. The team also became the first to qualify for the final after it defeated the Chepauk Super Gilles by five wickets in the Qualifier 1.

The fact that they are on a four-match winning streak should stand them in good stead. The Warriors won the Qualifier 1 after chasing down 154 with one delivery left.

Super Gilles, also two-time champions, have had to huff and puff their way to the final. After winning four out of seven games in the league stage, they went down to the Warriors in the match on Tuesday, August 10.

However, the eight-wicket win against Dindigul Dragons in the Qualifier 2 should keep the Gillies' confidence high. They chased down 104 with 24 balls to spare.

Match Details:

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 15, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

The clouds will be there throughout the course of the match, but there's a minimum chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 70s.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Chennai has historically been on the slower side. However, in the TNPL, the batters have had their say in equal proportion. The teams batting second have had a fair amount of advantage of late. Therefore, chasing should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Aditya Ganesh and Nidhish Rajagopal have been prolific run-scorers for the Warriors in the tournament. Amit Sathvik has also done his bit with the bat in hand. Saravan Kumar is the leading run-scorer for the team with 13 wickets to his name. Mathivannan has picked up 10 wickets as well.

Playing XI: Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah (c), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam

Chepauk Super Gillies

N Jagadeesan has scored a chunk of the runs for the Super Gillies. Radhakrishnan has looked in great touch of late, having racked up 153 runs from four games at an average of 76.50. Skipper Kaushik Gandhi has done reasonably as well. Siddharth and Sai Kishore have made their mark too.

Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Jaganath Sinivas, S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul

Match prediction:

The last four matches in the tournament went in favor of the chasing teams. The trend should continue even in the final. Both the Super Gillies and Warriors have equal chances of winning the match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee