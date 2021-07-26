TNPL 2021: Match 11 – Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Dindigul Dragons are set to take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 11th match of TNPL 2021 on July 27 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Dragons had a forgettable outing against the Madurai Panthers as they lost by six wickets after being bowled out for 96. However, they made a stupendous comeback against the Lyca Kovai Kings, beating them by five wickets after chasing 202 with as many as 12 balls to spare. Mani Bharathi’s sparkling 32-ball 81 helped the Dragons open their account in TNPL.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are placed at the top of the points table, thanks to their net run rate of 1.109, the best among the eight participating teams in the ongoing TNPL.

After an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Kovai Kings, the Warriors returned with a three-wicket win over the Panthers. In their previous game, Muhammad Adnan Khan’s 38-ball 53 took them over the finish line in a relatively easy run-chase.

Match details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL 2021

Date and Time: July 27, 2021 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM (IST)/ 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Report

There will be intermittent clouds during match time. The temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius with the humidity in the high 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk is generally known to favour the team batting first. But in the ongoing TNPL, the chasing team has won most of the matches. Hence, teams may opt to chase, though there remains a risk.

Predicted XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Mani Bharathi is currently the leading run-scorer for the Dragons with 107 runs at a strike rate of 194.54. Hari Nishaanth is also in decent form. In the bowling department, Rangaraj Suthesh and R Vivek have a combined tally of five wickets. Others are yet to pick up a wicket.

Predicted XI: S Arun, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, M Silambarasan

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Amit Sathvik is currently the top run-getter for the Warriors with 113 runs at an average of 37.66. Adman Khan is also in decent rhythm, having last notched a match-winning fifty last time. Mathivannan is their leading wicket-taker with five wickets. Saravana and Sam have four wickets each.

Predicted XI: Amit Sathvik, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Antony Dhas, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah (c), M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Saravan Kumar

Match Prediction

Both the Warriors and Dragons have tasted quite a bit of success while batting second. Both teams are pretty equally matched and the chasing team should win the upcoming TNPL contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

