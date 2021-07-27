TNPL 2021: Match 13 – Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Madurai Panthers will take on the Lyca Kovai Kings in the 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Both teams have had a mixed run in the TNPL so far this year. The Panthers won their first game against the Dindigul Dragons. However, they will go into this game on the back of a loss against the Ruby Trichy Warriors.

The Kovai Kings, meanwhile, have an abandoned game, a win and a loss from three outings in the TNPL thus far. They are also coming into this game having lost their previous encounter against the Dragons.

Both teams will look to impart momentum to their campaigns with a win in this contest. With both teams looking to get back to winning ways, a cracker of a contest in the TNPL can be expected.

Match Details

Match: Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

It will be partially cloudy throughout the game, but there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 30 to 34 degrees Celsius with the humidity between 45 and 60 per cent.

Pitch Report

Teams batting second at this venue have had an advantage thus far in the TNPL, winning most of the games. The toss could play a crucial factor, as both teams may look to bowl first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Madurai Panthers

All-rounder J Kousik was the standout performer for the Panthers in their previous game. He scored 44 runs and picked up a couple of wickets as well. However, barring Anirudh Sita Ram, the rest of their batting struggled to come good.

Their top order will have to step up to give them a good start. The bowling unit has put up a decent show too, and the likes of Ramalingam Rohit and Kiran Akash, along with J Kousik, will hold the key for the Panthers.

Predicted XI: Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Koushik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas.

Lyca Kovai Kings

The Kovai Kings look sorted as far as their batting in the TNPL is concerned. Ganga Sridhar Raju top scored with an unbeaten 90 in their last game against the Dragons. He was well supported by J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan as the top three helped them post a mammoth total of 201/1.

However, their bowlers struggled to defend the big score and were taken for runs. So they might want to make changes to strengthen their bowling attack for this TNPL game.

Predicted XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), J Suresh Kumar (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, Elangovan Srinivasan.

Match Prediction

It would ideally be the batting of the Kovai Kings versus the bowling of the Panthers. The contest could be pretty even. However, the Kovai Kings might just hold an edge based on a winning performance in their previous TNPL game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav