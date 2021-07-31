TNPL 2021: Match 18 – Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Salem Spartans will meet Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 18th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Salem Spartans suffered a humiliating loss to the Dindigul Dragons in their previous outing in the TNPL. After conceding 185 runs bowling first, they were bundled out for a meagre 109. The Spartans have struggled in the TNPL 2021 so far, winning only one of their four games. Their batting has been inconsistent, while their bowling hasn’t been effective either.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Trichy Warriors are coming off a seven-wicket win against the IDream Tiruppur Tamhizans, knocking down a target of 111 runs with relative ease. The Trichy Warriors have three of their five games thus far in the TNPL.

The Salem Spartans find themselves in a must-win scenario and cannot afford any more stumbles if they want a top-four finish. Meanwhile, the Ruby Trichy Warriors will look to further consolidate their position in the TNPL standings with a win.

Match Details

Match: Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL 2021.

Date: August 01, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 3:30 PM (IST).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of rain for this game. However, a full match is expected, with the temperature expected to vary between 29 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

An average score of 150-160 runs can be expected, something that has been the norm at TNPL 2021. With dew coming in, bowling could get difficult in the second innings. So chasing could be a better option for the team winning the toss. Owing to wear and tear of the track, which has slowed down a bit, batters will have to get their eye in before looking to attack.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salem Spartans

Salem Spartans collapsed in their previous game, getting bowled out for a paltry 109 in pursuit of a tall target of 186. None of their batsmen could get going except Murugan Ashwin, who scored 47.

Despite having experienced names like Vijay Shankar and Hari Gopinath, consistency has been an issue for the Spartans in TNPL 2021. Their bowlers have gone for runs as well, and the likes of Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Periyasamy, Ganesh Moorthi and Lokesh Raj will have to perform well collectively.

Predicted XI: S Abishiek, Ravi Karthikeyan, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario (c), Akshay Srinivasan, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Lokesh Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Suganesh, G Periyaswamy.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

The Ruby Trichy Warriors had a good all-round game coming into this contest. Their bowlers - captain Rahil Shah, Saravan Kumar, Mathivannan, Poiyamozhi and Antony Dhas did well as a unit. Nidhish Rajagopal (47*) and Adithya Ganesh (43*) fared well with the bat.

Predicted XI: Amit Sathvik, K Mukunth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, Saravan Kumar, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi.

Match Prediction

The Ruby Trichy Warriors have a well-settled bowling and batting line-up. They have momentum on their side and are coming together nicely as a unit in TNPL 2021.

The Salem Spartans, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency despite having a few big names. A big loss in their previous game could be difficult to put behind them quickly. The Trichy Warriors are a far better side, and are expected to continue their winning run.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav