TNPL 2021: Match 28 – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the last game of the league stage, the Ruby Trichy Warriors will lock horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the game. Two strong sides will compete against each other and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

It’s a clash between the table-toppers. The Super Gillies are placed at the top of the table with nine points and the Ruby Trichy Warriors are placed at the second position with eight points. Chepauk Super Gillies are on a roll in the competition. After losing their second game, they have won all their next four matches to ensure that they qualify for the playoffs.

The Super Gillies’ batsmen have been brilliant for them with each of them contributing to the team’s success. We witnessed a sensational knock from Rajagopal Sathish in the previous game as they outplayed the Lyca Kovai Kings in all departments. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum behind them and finish at the top of the table with a win against the Warriors.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, have a great chance of replacing the Super Gillies at the top of the table with a win against them. Having already qualified for the playoffs, they will be eyeing finishing in the top two. They will go into this game after a dominant win against the Salem Spartans after they registered their fourth win of the competition.

They have a strong bowling lineup. The spin department is led by their skipper Rahil Shah and supported nicely by young gun Mathivannan. Poiyamozhi has been good with his pace and they have the ability to restrict the opposition to a low total. Everyone needs to fire in unison to help the team finish the league stages with a win.

Match Details:

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 08, Saturday 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

The temperature in Chennai will hover between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day. There is a very low chance of rain and a full game seems to be in store.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side. Dew will play a major role in team’s decision at the toss. The pitch gets better under lights but will stay on the slower side throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors

The Ruby Trichy Warriors have been good so far in the competition. They have won their last two games and don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination. Expect them to continue with the same XI that featured against the Salem Spartans.

Playing XI: Amit Sathvik, Santosh Shiv, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Anthony Dhas, Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi

Chepauk Super Gillies

The Chepauk Super Gillies are table-toppers at the moment and will be eager to finish the league stage at the top. Don’t expect them to change the playing XI against the upbeat Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander

Match prediction:

Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs. But it’s all to play for both sides as the top spot is up for grabs. Both sides look strong on paper and it will be a closely fought contest. The Chepauk Super Gillies have won their previous games comprehensively and expect them to finish on top against the Ruby Trichy Warriors.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee