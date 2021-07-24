TNPL 2021: Match 8 – Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Madurai Panthers are set to take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the eighth match of TNPL 2021 on July 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Panthers started their TNPL campaign on a fantastic note, beating last season’s runners-up Dindigul Dragons by six wickets on Friday. Their bowlers shot the Dragons out for a paltry 96 after which the batters chased the target down with five overs to spare.

Jagatheesan Kousik became the Player of the Match after he picked up three wickets and scored 31 runs. The Warriors, on the other hand, started with a resounding 74-run win over the Nellai Royal Kings. However, they slumped to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Lyca Kovai Kings in their next match.

Against the Kovai Kings, the Warriors put a score of 171 on the board courtesy of short but useful contributions from the batters. But Ganga Raju Sridhar and Sai Sudharsan dashed their hopes of winning the game. The Warriors will now be looking to stage a comeback in the TNPL.

TNPL Match Details

Match: Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL 2021.

Date: July 25, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)/ 10:00 AM (GMT).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm and sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 36-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s. The clouds will settle in later in the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk has been a sporting one thus far. At times, the track has behaved indifferently as well. The deck has had everything for both batters and bowlers. Setting targets should be the way forward.

Predicted XIs

Madurai Panthers

Kousik remains key for the Panthers after his performance last time around against the Dragons. Arun Karthik didn’t have a great outing in the previous game as his 22 came at a strike rate of 84.61. The bowlers did an excellent job and they will want to carry the momentum against the Warriors as well in the TNPL.

Predicted XI: Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Amit Sathvik has been the standout batter for the Warriors until now. In two matches, he has churned out 113 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 134.52. Mathivannan is their joint-highest wicket-taker along with Sunil Sam. Rahil Shah and Saravanan also have two scalps each in TNPL 2021.

Predicted XI: Adithya Ganesh (wk), K Mukunth, Sumant Jain, Amit Sathvik, Antony Dhas, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mathivannan, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah (c), Akash Sumra, Saravan Kumar

Match Prediction

Both teams have had one comprehensive win under their belt. But the Warriors’ batting has looked a tad stronger than the Panthers'. The Ruby Trichy Warriors should be able to win the upcoming TNPL contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

