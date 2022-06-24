TNPL 2022, DD vs RTW Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd Match?

The second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) will see the Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday.

The Dragons finished third in the points table last year with four wins in seven games. They qualified for the knockout stages but failed to go all the way. They won the Eliminator against the Lyca Kovai Kings but lost to the Chepauk Super Gillies in the second qualifier. They will now look to go all the way and win the trophy in the ongoing edition of the TNPL.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, finished the league stage at the top of the table, winning five out of their seven games. They carried forward the winning momentum as they beat the Super Gillies in their first qualifier to qualify for the final.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Murali Vijay will be playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors in TNPL 2022, he will be returning to competitive cricket after 2 long years. (Source - TOI) Murali Vijay will be playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors in TNPL 2022, he will be returning to competitive cricket after 2 long years. (Source - TOI)

However, the Warriors failed to hold their nerves in the final as the Super Gillies won the game by eight runs to lift their third title. The Warriors will look to go one step ahead this time around.

Both Dragons and Warriors qualified for the playoffs last year. They have some exciting players on their side and will look to start the season on a winning note. Expect another cracking contest when both these sides meet on Friday.

Will Dindigul Dragons (DD) beat Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW)?

Ruby Trichy Warriors Team Photo (Image Courtesy: Cricket World)

Hari Nishanth will lead the Dragons in the sixth edition of the TNPL. He has plenty of experience under his belt and it will come in handy while facing the Warriors. Rahil Shah will lead the Warriors and the likes of Murali Vijay, Antony Dhas, and P Saravana Kumar will play key roles for them.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors have a good balance in their side when compared to the Dindigul Dragons. They played as a unit and fired in unison last season and if they play to their potential, they will certainly kick-start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) to win this clash.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. Murali Vijay to score a fifty? Yes No 11 votes so far