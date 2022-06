TNPL 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) will commence on Thursday, June 23. The first match will take place between defending champions the Chepauk Super Gillies and the Nellai Royals Kings at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The tournament will be played across four venues in Tamil Nadu. Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, NPR College Ground in Dindigul, SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore and SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the league-phase matches this season.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will take place at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host the second Qualifier and the Final, which is scheduled to be held on July 31.

TNPL 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

The schedule for this season's TNPL can be viewed in the two images below:

TNPL 2022 Full Schedule - PART 1

TNPL 2022 Full Schedule - PART 2

TNPL 2022: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network will telecast and live stream matches from TNPL 2022. Voot will also live stream all matches.

TNPL 2022: Squads

Lyca Kovai Kings

P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Thangarasu Natarajan, S Ajith Ram, E Srinivasan, K Kiran Kasshyap, S Anandakumar, V Yudheeswaran.

Nellai Royal Kings

H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryapprakash, S Senthil Nathan, Arjun P Murthy, M Sarath Kumar, R Rohith Ram, A Sarathraj, T Veeramani, R Sri Neranjan, R Vivek, C Suresh, Baba Aparajith.

Chepauk Super Gillies

B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ajith Kumar, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, D Rahul, Sandeep Warrier, R Nilesh, Subramanian, S Radhakrishnan.

Salem Spartans

B Praanesh, S Abhishek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, KH Gopinath, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, G Kishoor, A Aarif, M Suganesh, Abhinav Vishnu, A V R Rathnam, R Karthikeyan.

Dindigul Dragons

K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth, C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, R Vimal Khumar, S Kishan Kumar, S Vigneshwaran.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Dinesh, S Manigandan, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, M Mohammed, Dinesh Karthik, N Mohammed Ashik, M Affan Khader, Adhithya Giridhar, L Sathiyannaarayan, S T Natarajan, R I Raaj Kumar, S Ashwin Balaji, M Rooban Raj.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturved, P Praveen Kumar, B. Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy, L Kiran Akash, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, K Rajkumar, P Sugendhiran, P K Saravanan, B Rocky.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, B Rahul, Sunil Sam, M Mathivanan, R Karthik.

