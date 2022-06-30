MP vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL match?

The eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 will see the Madurai Panthers (MP) lock horns with the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Madurai Panthers convincingly defeated the Chepauk Super Gillies in their opening game of the competition to get off to a winning start. Electing to bowl first, the Panthers’ bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Super Gillies to 135/8 in their 20 overs.

The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in the penultimate over on the back of a half-ton from Balchander Anirudh. They will be brimming with confidence after that four-wicket win and will look to repeat their performance against the Lyca Kovai Kings on Thursday.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts as they suffered a loss against the DIndigul Dragons in their first game in a high-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, the Kings posted 188 on the board, thanks to contributions from U Mukilesh (49), Suresh Kumar (37) and Ganga Sridhar Raju (33).

The bowlers struggled while defending the total. They only managed to pick up five wickets as the Dragons chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Will Madurai Panthers (MP) beat the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK)?

Madurai Panthers in action (Image Courtesy: News18)

A good all-round performance from the Madurai Panthers saw them get off to a winning start to the competition. The Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, failed to hold their nerves in their opening game and will need to fire in unison to challenge the Panthers in their upcoming contest.

The Madurai Panthers bowled brilliantly and the batters then stepped up to complete the chase with ease. They look like a settled unit as compared to the Lyca Kovai Kings and it won’t be a surprise if they carry forward their winning momentum to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Madurai Panthers (MP) to win today's TNPL match.

