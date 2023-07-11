TNPL 2023 Final, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the final of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings in the summit clash on Wednesday. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host this exciting clash.

The Lyca Kovai Kings directly qualified for the final after defeating the Dindigul Dragons in the first qualifier. It was a solid performance from the defending champions and they will be looking to repeat it when they will face the Nellai Royal Kings in this year’s final.

Having been asked to bat first, the Lyca Kovai Kings finished their innings on 193/7, thanks to contributions from B Sachin (70) and U Mukilesh (44). The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Dragons to 163/9 and win the game by 30 runs. M Mohammed registered figures of 3/26 for them.

The Nellai Royal Kings, meanwhile, beat the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator and followed it up by defeating the Dindigul Dragons in the second qualifier to book a place in the final against the Kovai Kings.

The Royal Kings bowled first and restricted the Dragons to 185/5. In reply, G Ajitesh (73* off 44 balls) and Rithik Easwaran (39* of 11 balls) played superb knocks to help their side ace the chase on the last ball.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Details:

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings final, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 12 2023, Wednesday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground looks good for batting. We have seen the bowlers missing their mark and fans can look forward to a high-scoring final. Expect the teams to opt to bowl first on winning the toss as chasing has been easier here.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Weather Forecast

The conditions in Tirunelveli on Wednesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures expected to range between 27 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Probable XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable XI

S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sri Neranjan, Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Lakshay Jain S

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Prediction

With both sides having played a good brand of cricket in the tournament, fans can expect a cracking contest in the final on Wednesday. It will surely be a test of nerves of the players from both sides.

Lyca Kovai Kings have looked a stronger and more consistent side this season and are expected to lift the trophy on Wednesday.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

