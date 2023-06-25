TNPL 2023: How to purchase tickets for Tirunelveli matches?

The fans in Tamil Nadu are witnessing some exciting contests in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The Salem leg of the competition is going on right now at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. On July 1st, the action shifts to Tirunelveli where the Indian Cement Company Ground will host the remaining league games.

The Tirunelveli leg will kick start on July 1st, with a double-header Saturday. A total of seven league games will be played in Tirunelveli from July 1 to July 5. There will be double-header Saturdays and Sundays, followed by night games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The tickets for the games at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli are out now and you can buy them on the insider website.

The first game of the Tirunelveli leg of TNPL 2023 will see the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans take on the Salem Spartans on July 1. It is an afternoon game. The night game on the same day will see the Nellai Royal Kings lock horns against the Dindigul Dragons. The last league game at this venue will be on July 5 between Ba11sy Trichy and the Nellai Royal Kings.

The tickets for the Spectators Gallery -2 are available at a price of INR 200. The Hospitality tickets for the afternoon games are available at a price of INR 2000 whereas INR 1500 for the night games. The tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate and the fans will have to hurry up to grab them to attend matches at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The second qualifier and the final of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The first two games of the playoffs will be played in Salem before the action moves back to Tirunelveli where the final will be played on July 12.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Matches at Tirunelveli

July 1, Saturday – IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans (3:15 PM IST, 9:45 AM GMT)

July 1, Saturday – Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 2, Sunday – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings (3:15 PM IST, 9:45 AM GMT)

July 2, Sunday – Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 3, Monday – Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 4, Tuesday – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 5, Wednesday – Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 10, Monday – TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 12, Wednesday – TBC vs TBC, Final (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

Poll : 0 votes