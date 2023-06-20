TNPL 2023, Match 10, Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 10th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League edition will get underway between Nellai Royal Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 20. The game will kick off at 7:15 IST at NPR College Cricket Ground.

Nellai Royal Kings are currently placed in the third position with a healthy-looking NRR of 1.563. They are yet to be beaten in this year’s TNPL edition and have looked to be on top of their game so far. The mood in the Royal Kings camp is very bright, especially after their hard-fought win against Kovai Kings where they clinched a euphoric last-ball victory.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have been down and out in this year’s T20 tournament. They are the second-last ranked team in the points table and are sitting with a dismal-looking NRR of -2.686. So far, they have failed to crack the winning code and are desperately looking for their maiden victory. However, not all is lost as ITT still have ample time to catch up in this tournament.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 10th match, 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Pitch Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground provides a great deal of assistance to the batters. The bounce on the pitch is ideal and batters can play freely all around the park. But with several games already conducted on the venue, the pitch may begin to shift on the slower side which can prove advantageous to the spinners.

Since the surface has something for both the batters and the bowlers, toss may not be a very crucial deciding factor in the game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Weather Report

The weather forecast in Didgul is quite promising on match day. There will be a few clods dotted around with temperatures varying between 34 C and 23 C. No need to worry about any potential rainfall as it probability of it occurring is presently at 5%.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Probable Xl

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable Xl

Sri Neranjan, Arun Karthik (c), Guruswamy Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran, Sonu Yadav, SJ Arun Kumar, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Mohan Prasath

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Probable Xl

Tushar Raheja, NS Chaturved, Vishal Vaidhya, Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, Sai Kishore (c), Ajith Ram, P Bhuvaneswaran

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Prediction

Nellai Royal Kings are coming into this fixture with two back-to-back wins. They have displayed great fighting spirit in their last two matches and are likely to continue their impressive form into this fixture.

Meanwhile, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are low on confidence after their two colossal defeats and are still searching for their winning formula in this year’s TNPL edition.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win the match

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Fancode

