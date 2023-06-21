TNPL 2023, Match 11, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons are all set to lock horns in the 11th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League on June 21. The game will kick off at 3:15 IST at NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul.

Super Gillies have played three games so far and won two of them. They are the third-ranked team in this year’s TNPL edition sitting with an NRR of 1.026. Their ride was going smoothly until they faced Lyca Kovai Kings where they were comprehensively outclassed in all departments. Following that defeat, they slipped in the rankings as their NRR took a severe beating.

Dindigul Dragons have been terrific so far this season. They are currently unbeaten and are the top-ranking side in this year’s TNPL edition. They are comfortably sitting with a healthy NRR of 2.408 with wins in both games. The side is yet to be challenged while defending totals.

As we get closer to the forthcoming fixture, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Match Details

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, 11th match, 2023

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 3:15 pm IST

Venue: NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Pitch Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground is ideal for batting. Teams have not faced any major hiccups in posting big totals here on the venue except for a few games. But if the bowlers leave an early impact with the ball, the game could become wide-open. Hence, the toss will not play a major role in determining the end outcome of the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Weather Report

The weather forecast in Dindigul doesn’t appear promising at this stage. The weather will remain gloomy and cloudy for the most part with a fairly high possibility of rainfall. Temperatures would vary between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Probable Xl

Chepauk Super Gillies

Probable Xl

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Naryan Jagadeesan (C), Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar S, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan

Dindigul Dragons

Probable Xl

Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, S Arun, Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Suboth Bhati, Boopathi Kumar, Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Sarath Kumar

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Prediction

Dindigul Dragons have had a lot of success while chasing. They have delivered some very spectacular performances with the ball as well which helped them achieve two consecutive victories. They are likely to carry on the winning momentum into this game as well.

Super Gillies will have their task cut out as they will need to bounce back from their last game against an unbeaten opposition.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win the match.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Ravi Ashwin to pick up more than 2 wickets? Yes No 0 votes