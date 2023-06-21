TNPL 2023, Match 12, Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Ba11sy Trichy prepare to take on Lyca Kovai Kings during the 12th fixture of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League on June 21. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 IST at NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul.

Ba11sy Trichy are desperate to register their maiden victory this season. They are heading into this fixture with two consecutive losses. Trichy find themselves ranked at the number seventh position in the points table with a dismal NRR of -2.310. They face a herculean task of getting back to winning ways against a resurgent Kovai Kings side.

Lyca Kovai Kings are currently the second-best team in this year's TNPL edition. They have triumphed in some very tough games and only suffered one loss this season against Nellai Royal Kings which ended up in a last-ball thriller. They are sitting with a healthy NRR of 1.687 and are heading into this fixture with a great sense of optimism.

As we head into this rather one-sided fixture, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Details:

Match: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 12th match, 2023

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Pitch Report

Run scoring on this pitch can be done quite easily once the batters get their eye in. We have seen some pretty strong totals being posted here on this venue in this year’s TNPL edition. However, the surface may slow down a fraction as the match progresses which can see spinners wreak havoc during the latter stages of the game.

Hence, it is an ideal decision for the toss-winning captain to bat first and exploit the favourable batting conditions early on.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on match day as dark grey clouds are expected to dominate the sky. We may be in for a rain-curtailed match. Temperatures would vary between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Probable Xl

Ba11sy Trichy

Probable Xl

Ganga Sridhar Raju ©, T Saran, Francis Rokins, Mani Bharathi, Antony Dhas, Daryl Ferrario, R Rajkumar, Akshay Srinivasan, G Godson, S Boopalan, T Natarajan

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable Xl

B Sachin, Suresh Kumar, Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, U Mukilesh, M Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Prediction

Ba11sy Trichy are in the midst of a losing streak. They are yet to crack their winning formula in this year’s TNPL edition and face the daunting challenge of a dominant Kovai Kings side. Kings on the other hand, have appeared on top of their game so far and are coming into this fixture with two impressive wins.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win the match.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Fancode

