TNPL 2023, Match 17, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be squaring off against Ba11sy Trichy in the 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will be hosting this high-octane contest.

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are struggling a bit in the competition, having played three games so far and only managed to win one of those. After losing their first two games, they registered their first win in their next game against the Nellai Royal Kings.

P Bhuvaneswaran bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer as it helped them knock over the Royal Kings on 124. The batters then stepped up and contributed to help them get across the line in the penultimate over. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

On the other hand, Ba11sy Trichy are languishing at the seventh position in the points table. They have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. They suffered a loss against the Lyca Kovai Kings in their previous fixture.

Skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju scored 58 but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 117/6. Daryl Ferrario picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. Ba11sy Trichy will have to be at their absolute best on Sunday (June 25) to grab their first win.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Details

Match: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy, Match 17, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 25, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground is expected to be a good track to bat on. The batters can start playing high-risk strokes once they spend some in the middle. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Weather Forecast

The conditions in Salem are expected to be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 24 to 34 degrees Celsius.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Probable XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Probable XI

Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved (c), S Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy

Ba11sy Trichy

Probable XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, Akshay Srinivasan, T Natarajan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, SP Vinod

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Prediction

Both sides are reeling in the bottom half of the points table. The Tamizhans are coming off a win in their last game and will posses a tough challenge to Trichy who are yet to win a single game in the competition.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Ganga Sridhar Raju to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes