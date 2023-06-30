TNPL 2023, Match 23, Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Nellai Royal Kings will lock horns with the Dindigul Dragons in the 23rd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will play host to this encounter.

The Nellai Royal Kings are having a fantastic time in the competition. They have played five games so far, winning four of those. They beat the Chepauk Super Gillies comprehensively in their previous game and will be looking to repeat their performance in their next match.

M Poiyamozhi picked up three wickets to help the Royal Kings restrict the Super Gillies to 159/7. Skipper Arun Karthik smashed a brilliant 104* off 61 balls to guide his side across the line with seven balls to spare.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, have had a similar journey in TNPL 2023 so far. They also have won four games out of five. They beat the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game.

Bowling first, the Dragons bowled well and restricted the Tamizhans to 173/5. Shivam Singh (74*) and Adithya Ganesh (59*) stitched up a brilliant partnership, which helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Details:

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 23, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 1 2023, Saturday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground looks to be a good surface to bat on. However, the spinners will play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Once settled, the batters can start playing high-risk strokes.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket in Tirunelveli on Saturday, with temperatures expected to be in the high 20s.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Probable XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy (wk), Rithik Easwaran, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Lakshay Jain S, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, Sandeep Warrier, S Mohan Prasath

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, G Kishoor, Aushik Srinivas

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Prediction

The Nellai Royal Kings and the Dindigul Dragons have won four games each in TNPL 2023. Fans can thus expect a cracking contest on Saturday when these two sides meet as both will go all out for a win.

Nellai Royal Kings, however, have a better team composition and a good balance to their side. They are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

