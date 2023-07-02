TNPL 2023, Match 26, Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 26th match of the seventh edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will see the Dindigul Dragons take on the Salem Spartans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Dindigul Dragons registered their fifth win of TNPL 2023 in their last game. They beat the Nellai Royal Kings convincingly to book a place in the playoffs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in their next game.

The Dragons did a fine job of restricting the Royal Kings to 159/7, with Suboth Bhati and Mathivanan finishing with two scalps each. In reply, Shivam Singh (51) and Vimal Khumar (62) put up a solid opening stand which helped them chase down the total in the last over with three wickets in hand.

The Salem Spartans are struggling a bit in the competition. They have managed to win only two games out of six and are reeling in the bottom half of the points table. They beat the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous fixture.

Sunny Sandhu top-scored with 61 but lacked support from the other end as the Spartans got bundled out on 155. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Tamizhans to 147/9 to win the game by eight runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance against the Dragons on Monday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Match Details:

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans, Match 26, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 3, 2023, Monday, 7.15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a wonderful track to bat on. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tirunelveli is expected to hover between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius. There is a 20 percent chance of rain predicted on Monday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Vimal Khumar, Boopathi Kumar, Adithya Ganesh, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor, and Shivam Singh.

Salem Spartans

Probable XI

S Aravind, RS Mokit Hariharan, Kaushik Gandhi, R Kavin (wk), S Abishiek, Sunny Sandhu, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Jaganath Sinivas, and Sachin Rathi.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Match Prediction

The Dragons have already qualified for the playoffs and will be high in confidence. The Spartans are coming off a win in their last game and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum on Monday.

Dindigul Dragons have a good balance to their side and expect them to walk past the Salem Spartans unscathed.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

