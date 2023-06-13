TNPL 2023, Match 4, Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see the Dindigul Dragons square off against the BA11sy Trichy at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Dindigul Dragons didn’t have the best of times last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They managed to win only two games out of seven in the league stages and finished at the sixth position. The Dragons have reached the final two times in the competition’s history and will be hoping to go all the way in TNPL 2023 under the leadership of Baba Indrajith.

BA11sy Trichy also had a similar journey in last year’s TNPL when they finished below the Dindigul Dragons, with two wins in seven league games. They also have failed to win a single title and will be eyeing their maiden silverware in the upcoming edition of TNPL. The likes of Daryl Ferrario, Ganga Sridhar Raju and T Natarajan will play a key role for them in the competition.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy, Match 4, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 14th 2023, Wednesday, 7:10 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground looks a good surface to bat on. There will be enough assistance to the bowlers in the initial period but the batters can start playing high-risk shots once they spend some time in the middle.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Weather Forecast

The temperature in Coimbatore on Wednesday is expected to be in the high 20s, with 60% humidity throughout the day.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Adithya Ganesh, S Arun, Hemanth Kumar, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Rohan Bhutra, Affan Khader, P Vignesh, P Saravana Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, M Mathivannan, Subodh Bhati

Ba11sy Trichy

Probable XI

Daryl Ferrario, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Easwaran, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Alexander, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Natarajan, R Silambarasan

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Prediction

Both Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and will be hoping to put in a better performance in the upcoming edition. Both sides will be looking to start this year’s competition on a winning note.

Ba11sy Trichy have all the bases covered and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Ba11sy Trichy to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

