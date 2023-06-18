The eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will witness Dindigul Dragons take on Siechem Madurai Panthers at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

The Dindigul phase of TNPL 2023 will begin with a doubleheader. In the 2nd match of the day, Dindigul Dragons will face the Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Dindigul Dragons, which features star players like R Ashwin, won their opening match against Ba11sy Trichy on Wednesday. The spin duo of R Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy reduced Ba11sy Trichy to just 120. Dindigul Dragons finished the game in 14.5 overs to win by six wickets. They are currently in the 3rd position in the points table.

Siechem Madurai Panthers will hope for a fresh start at Dindigul as they lost the opening match to Nellai Royal Kings. The former champions managed only 126, which Nellai Royal Kings chased down in 13.4 overs to win by six wickets.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

Match Details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, 8th Match, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 18th 2023, Sunday, 7:10 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at NPR College Cricket Ground has been a batters' fortress. The batters usually enjoy the conditions, and big scores are common at this venue.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Weather Forecast

According to the forecast, the temperature in Dindigul on Sunday will be around 25-27 degrees Celsius with 79% humidity.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Saravana Kumar P, Shivam Singh, Hemanth Kumar G, Vimal Khumar R, Mathivanan M, Advaith Sharma, Sarath Kumar

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

Gowtham V, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kousik J, Swapnil K Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Shijit Chandran P, Sri Abisek S, Gurjapneet Singh, Deeban Lingesh K, Saravanan P

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

Match Prediction

Dindigul Dragons had a winning start to the tournament, while Siechem Madurai Panthers looked nowhere close to their standards. The former champions need something special from their experienced duo of Hari Nishaanth and Washington Sundar as they face a tough challenge on Sunday.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are likely to win the 8th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

