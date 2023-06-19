TNPL 2023, Match 9, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies are all set to lock horns in the 9th match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League on June 19. The game will kick off at 7:15 IST at NPR College Cricket Ground.

Lyca Kovai Kings slipped to the number 4 position after their defeat against Nellai Royal Kings in a nail-biting thriller. However, the team has overall looked in good shape and still maintains a healthy-looking NRR of 1.725. They have managed to achieve the biggest victory of the season in terms of runs against Idream Tirrupur in their opening match.

Chepauk Super Gillies have been on top of their game so far this season. They are dominating the points table with two consecutive wins on the trot. They have fared well on both occasions, be it chasing or defending. Their NRR stands at an impressive high of 2.352 and are well and truly on their way to making it three in a row.

As we get closer to the blockbuster match, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 9th match, 2023

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Pitch Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground has predominately favored the batters. Batters get ample time to play their shots through the line and accumulate runs. However, early on in the innings, the seam bowlers can extract movement and bounce due to the freshness of the pitch.

Chasing should not be a sign of concern as the teams batting second have emerged victorious on more occasions (32) as opposed to teams batting first (25).

The average first innings score on this venue is 162 and the teams chasing have won fewer matches (23) than the teams batting first (28). So a good idea would be to bat on the surface and get enough runs on the board to kittle the opposition cheaply.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Weather Report

The weather forecast in Coimbatore on match day looks good. It is expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures varying between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. Any possibility of an imminent shower is down to just 5%.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Probable Xl

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable Xl

Shahrukh Khan, J Suresh Kumar, M Siddharth, Sai Sudarshan, M Mohammed, Sachin B, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Kiran Akash L, Mukilesh U, Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Vidyuth P

Chepauk Super Gillies

Probable Xl

U Sasidev, Naryan Jagadeesan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar S, Sathish R, Rahil Shah, Mathan Kumar S, Santosh Shiv S, Viju Arul M

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are firmly in the driving seat with two clinical victories. They are currently the top team in this year’s TNPL edition and have winning momentum behind them. Lyca Kovai Kings also have a chance to turn some heads but our predictor suggests that Chepauk Super Gillies may just have enough to get over the line.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win the match.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Fancode

