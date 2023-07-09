TNPL 2023, Qualifier 2, Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see the Dindigul Dragons take on the Nellai Royal Kings on Monday. The action will shift back to Tirunelveli from Salem where the Indian Cement Company Ground will host the remaining two fixtures. The winner of the second qualifier will qualify for the final to face the Lyca Kovai Kings.

Dindigul Dragons failed to directly qualify for the final as they lost to the Lyca Kovai Kings in the first qualifier on Friday. They were beaten convincingly and will hope to put in a much-better performance on Monday against the Royal Kings.

Subodh Bhati picked up a four-fer in the first qualifier but others kept struggling as the Kovai Kings posted 193 on the board. Chasing it, C Sarath Kumar played a brilliant cameo of 62 off 26 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by 30 runs.

The Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, kept themselves alive in the competition by beating the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator. It was a thriller of a game in which they emerged victorious to eliminate the Panthers from the competition.

The Royal Kings posted a mammoth 211 on the board, thanks to fifties from Ajitesh Guruswamy (50) and Nidhish Rajagopal (76). The game went down to the wire and their bowlers held their nerves to restrict the Panthers to 207/4 to win the game by four runs.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Details:

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, Qualifier 2, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 10 2023, Monday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a good surface to bat on. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Monday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Tirunelveli are expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius. A humidity of 49% is expected on matchday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Adithya Ganesh, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Prediction

The Dragons suffered a loss in the first qualifier and have one more chance to reach the final. The Royal Kings, on the other hand, are coming off a win in their last game and will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they will take on the Dragons in the second qualifier.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

