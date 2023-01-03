"Too good for Ranji" - Fans react as Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat takes first-over hat-trick, completes fifer in 12 balls against Delhi

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat rattled Delhi with his stunning opening spell in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 3.
Unadkat dismissed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal, and Yash Dhull in the third, fourth, and fifth balls, respectively, in his opening over. He became the first bowler to bag a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match.
The left-arm pacer picked up two more wickets in his next over, completing a brilliant five-wicket haul.
At the time of writing, Unadkat has conceded just 12 runs from his first five overs and claimed six wickets. Several fans took to social media, lauding the pacer for the awe-inspiring spell.
Notably, Jaydev Unadkat was added to India's Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh in December last year as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. The left-arm seamer featured in the final fixture and impressed many with his bowling exploits.
Unadkat troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his tidy spells and made it difficult by extracting extra bounce off the surface. Playing in his first Test match in close to 12 years, he picked up three wickets.
Jaydev Unadkat to play for a new team in IPL 2023
Jaydev Unadkat was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year-old bagged six wickets from five appearances at an economy rate of 9.50.
The bowler was released by the Mumbai-based franchise prior to the mini-auction that took place in Kochi last month. Unadkat was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the event at his base price of ₹50 lakh.
He has significant experience playing in the cash-rich league and has featured in the competition since 2010. The talented pacer has 91 wickets to his name from as many matches, along with an economy rate of 8.79.
He was one of the top performers with the ball in the 2017 edition, finishing with 24 scalps in 12 matches while playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG). In 2018, he was the costliest Indian player at the auction after being picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping ₹11.50 crore.