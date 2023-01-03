"Too good for Ranji" - Fans react as Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat takes first-over hat-trick, completes fifer in 12 balls against Delhi

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat rattled Delhi with his stunning opening spell in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 3.

Unadkat dismissed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal, and Yash Dhull in the third, fourth, and fifth balls, respectively, in his opening over. He became the first bowler to bag a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match.

The left-arm pacer picked up two more wickets in his next over, completing a brilliant five-wicket haul.

At the time of writing, Unadkat has conceded just 12 runs from his first five overs and claimed six wickets. Several fans took to social media, lauding the pacer for the awe-inspiring spell.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Shashank Redemption @shammma143 🥵

What a UNBELIEVABLE SPELL!

@JUnadkat 🏻 🏻 Champion Stuff Jaydev Unadkat literally making Opposition saying 'Jaydev-Jaydev'What a UNBELIEVABLE SPELL!🏻 Champion Stuff Jaydev Unadkat literally making Opposition saying 'Jaydev-Jaydev'😂🥵What a UNBELIEVABLE SPELL! ❤️@JUnadkat 💪🏻👏🏻 Champion Stuff

Aayan @Aayan0999



#RanjiTrophy #BCCI #TeamIndia #JaydevUnadkat #Unadkat The only reason Vinay Kumar, Dinda, Unadkat, etc get trolled is that the IPL gets televised more than the Ranji Trophy. The only reason Vinay Kumar, Dinda, Unadkat, etc get trolled is that the IPL gets televised more than the Ranji Trophy.#RanjiTrophy #BCCI #TeamIndia #JaydevUnadkat #Unadkat

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 People don't value Jaydev Unadkat the long format bowler more often, IPL has dented his image on this app. So good to see him getting the love he deserves in the format he dearly loves the most. #SAUvDEL People don't value Jaydev Unadkat the long format bowler more often, IPL has dented his image on this app. So good to see him getting the love he deserves in the format he dearly loves the most. #SAUvDEL

Vaishali Bhutda @Iam_Vaishali



Delhi in big big trouble 5 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.



What a dream start for

#RanjiTrophy #SAUvDEL Jaydev Unadkat on fire, five wicket haul in just 2 overs against Delhi.Delhi in big big trouble 5 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.What a dream start for @JUnadkat and Saurashtra. Jaydev Unadkat on fire, five wicket haul in just 2 overs against Delhi.Delhi in big big trouble 5 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.What a dream start for @JUnadkat and Saurashtra.#RanjiTrophy #SAUvDEL

Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 @itsalokranjan My goodness , Jaydev Unadkat gets a fifer in his just 2nd over with the HATTRICK in the very first over. My goodness , Jaydev Unadkat gets a fifer in his just 2nd over with the HATTRICK in the very first over.

Cricket Ki Batein 🇮🇳 @cricketkibatein Jaydev Unadkat is too Good for Ranji, should play every home test. Jaydev Unadkat is too Good for Ranji, should play every home test.

Ganesh Iyer @UmpGanesh2002 @mufaddal_vohra A fighter to the core he is domestic king when he bowls for Saurashtra @mufaddal_vohra A fighter to the core he is domestic king when he bowls for Saurashtra

Sachin Viratian🇮🇳 @asmylemalhotra1

What a show

6 wickets in 4.1 over by just giving away 12 runs

#jaydevunadkat #SAUvDEL

#RanjiTrophy Jaydev Unadkat the player of the Red ballWhat a show6 wickets in 4.1 over by just giving away 12 runs Jaydev Unadkat the player of the Red ball 🔥What a show 🔥👏6 wickets in 4.1 over by just giving away 12 runs#jaydevunadkat #SAUvDEL #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/5CWHaQEF3W

V 🇮🇳 @Criclover_V With Jaydev Unadkat consistently delivering gold spells in #RanjiTrophy , there's no reason for BCCI to not include him in the upcoming BGT against Australian team . Hopefully BCCI makes the right call 🤞 With Jaydev Unadkat consistently delivering gold spells in #RanjiTrophy , there's no reason for BCCI to not include him in the upcoming BGT against Australian team . Hopefully BCCI makes the right call 🤞

Mitul Makwana @MitulMakwana8

Delhi were 10/7

Unadkat take 6 wicket

Undoubtedly one of the greats in ranji trophy

#RanjiTrophy #jaydevunadkat Unadkat on fire man takking hattrick against delhiDelhi were 10/7Unadkat take 6 wicketUndoubtedly one of the greats in ranji trophy Unadkat on fire man takking hattrick against delhi 🔥🔥Delhi were 10/7 Unadkat take 6 wicket Undoubtedly one of the greats in ranji trophy #RanjiTrophy #jaydevunadkat

ansh @anshh_here Jaydev Unadkat is lethal in Ranji. Absolutely amazing Jaydev Unadkat is lethal in Ranji. Absolutely amazing

BHARAT @KNEEL1307

#jaydevunadkat #RanjiTrophy #delhi Jaydev Unadkat has became the first player in the history of Ranji trophy to claim a terrific hattrick in the first over of the game. Jaydev Unadkat has became the first player in the history of Ranji trophy to claim a terrific hattrick in the first over of the game.#jaydevunadkat #RanjiTrophy #delhi

Notably, Jaydev Unadkat was added to India's Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh in December last year as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. The left-arm seamer featured in the final fixture and impressed many with his bowling exploits.

Unadkat troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his tidy spells and made it difficult by extracting extra bounce off the surface. Playing in his first Test match in close to 12 years, he picked up three wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat to play for a new team in IPL 2023

Jaydev Unadkat was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year-old bagged six wickets from five appearances at an economy rate of 9.50.

The bowler was released by the Mumbai-based franchise prior to the mini-auction that took place in Kochi last month. Unadkat was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the event at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies Jaydev Unadkat is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh Jaydev Unadkat is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies

He has significant experience playing in the cash-rich league and has featured in the competition since 2010. The talented pacer has 91 wickets to his name from as many matches, along with an economy rate of 8.79.

He was one of the top performers with the ball in the 2017 edition, finishing with 24 scalps in 12 matches while playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG). In 2018, he was the costliest Indian player at the auction after being picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping ₹11.50 crore.

Poll : 0 votes