Top 10 active batsmen with most centuries in international cricket

Over the years, sports of any kind has become a staple for representing the country's strength and might in an organized way. It has given way to some significant sporting achievements in all of the sports and more so in cricket.

There can be calypsos written about Sunil Gavaskar or people could write invigorating and awe-inspiring lines while describing Sir Don Bradman's astonishing average of 99.94, but the consistency in reaching the triple-digit mark for any batsman will always take the cake.

The achievement while not as flamboyant as having an average of 99.94 or as celebrated as converting the big starts into big daddy centuries, is still up there with being the most indispensable achievement in the history of cricket.

The moment of getting to a hundred magnifies when a batsman hits the winning runs to win the match for his country. The milestone while not that easy has become bread and butter for some batsmen, and here is a list looking at these accomplished individuals-

NOTE: Only the batsmen who have been selected and played in a match for their respective countries in 2018 are considered. So, batsmen like Ian Bell (26 centuries) were not considered.

#10 Shikhar Dhawan - India

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan has had an amazing run ever since making his debut as an opener in ODIs. The white ball format is where he feels at home and wields his willow like a butcher to dictate the ball to all parts of the boundary.

He has not taken to red ball as naturally as he has to the white ball but has an amazing conversion rate of seven centuries and five fifties in the purest format. The ICC ODI tournaments are where he is at his absolute best becoming the fastest to 1000 runs in these tournaments.

RECORD: 184 MATCHES/ 207 INNINGS/ 8115 RUNS/ HIGHEST: 190 /AVG:41.19 /22 100s/ 37 50s

