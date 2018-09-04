Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 Batsmen with most sixes across three formats in international cricket

Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.93K   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:30 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  West Indies v England
Chris Gayle

Since the inception of international cricket, the sport has seen a massive transformation. The Gentleman’s game started off with the Test format which had a certain orthodox and purist way of playing the sport. As the years rolled by, cricket donned new avatars with ODI cricket making its way into top flight cricket.

The fast-paced ODI format demanded a more aggressive style of batting as teams built most of their wins around setting daunting totals. Then came along T20 cricket, which has been enthralling and entertaining. The batsmen are sent out with a mission to plunder bowling attacks to get the maximum runs from their allotted quota of 20 overs.

No matter what the format may be, six-hitting is an art which only a select few of the batsman have been able to perfect. You might have a plethora of batsman who have scored hundreds of boundaries, but six hitting requires a special skill which comes naturally to only a select few.

While the purist go straight down the ground and rely on more on timing and footwork, the modern day power hitters employ innovative stroke play to hit the best bowlers out of the park with their horizontal shot and cheeky dabs.

So let us have a look at the batsmen with the most sixes across the three formats of international cricket. Before we go through the top 10 who have made the cut a few honorable mentions who registered 200 or more sixes in international cricket.

Batsmen with 200 or more sixes in international cricket

Jaques Kallis 254

Yuvraj Singh 251

Eoin Morgan 249

Sourav Ganguly 247

Ricky Ponting 246

Shane Watson 245

Virender Sehwag 243

Chris Cairns 240

Ross Taylor 226

Brian Lara 221

Marlon Samuels 217

Viv Richards 210

David Warner 204




Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
A die hard sports enthusiasts who lives, breathes and sleeps sports . From Federer's finesse with the tennis racquet to Messi's magic with football to Virat's mastery with the willow, the exploits of the modern day sporting greats keeps me enamored to the television screen. From the Centre Court at Wimbledon to the 'Mecca of Cricket' at Lords, battles between sporting heavyweights at the highest level keeps me intrigued. I love to capture path breaking moments and express my love for the game through my pieces of writing.
