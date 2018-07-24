Top 10 ODI fast bowlers from 2010-2018

Since the inception of ODI cricket in 1971, every decade has witnessed quality fast bowlers who became the trump cards of their team’s bowling arsenal. Over the years, world class fast bowlers have been the strike weapon for their teams and won matches with their magical bowling spells.

In the late 70s and 80s, the pace battery of the mighty Windies sent down shivers in opposition batting line-ups. In the 90s, the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Allan Donald, Glen McGrath, Shaun Pollock, Brett Lee and Chaminda Vaas made life difficult for stroke makers with their menacing pace and seam movement.

The last decade has also seen some quality seamers who became the backbone of their team’s seam attack and spearheaded the bowling attack as outright strike bowlers in the limited overs arena. While some mastered the art of swinging the ball, others tormented batsmen with their pace and bounce.

So let us have a look at the top ten fast bowlers in one day cricket from 2010-2018

Those fast bowlers who regularly played for their teams and consistently picked up wickets have been considerd in the list. Besides wicket taking ability, bowling average and economy rate have been taken into account to get a full measure of the bowler’s pedigree.

Before we go through the bowlers who made the cut, a look at some notable mentions who have been successful seamers for their countries in the ODI arena.

Honourable Mentions

Australia - Clint McKay

South Africa - Lonwabo Tsotsobe

New Zealand - Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan

India - Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan - Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan

Sri Lanka - Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Matthews

West Indies - Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Dwyane Bravo

England - Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, Stuart Broad

Bangladesh - Mustafizur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza

