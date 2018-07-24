Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 ODI fast bowlers from 2010-2018

Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
984   //    24 Jul 2018, 23:12 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-ODI

Since the inception of ODI cricket in 1971, every decade has witnessed quality fast bowlers who became the trump cards of their team’s bowling arsenal. Over the years, world class fast bowlers have been the strike weapon for their teams and won matches with their magical bowling spells.

In the late 70s and 80s, the pace battery of the mighty Windies sent down shivers in opposition batting line-ups. In the 90s, the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Allan Donald, Glen McGrath, Shaun Pollock, Brett Lee and Chaminda Vaas made life difficult for stroke makers with their menacing pace and seam movement.

The last decade has also seen some quality seamers who became the backbone of their team’s seam attack and spearheaded the bowling attack as outright strike bowlers in the limited overs arena. While some mastered the art of swinging the ball, others tormented batsmen with their pace and bounce.

So let us have a look at the top ten fast bowlers in one day cricket from 2010-2018

Those fast bowlers who regularly played for their teams and consistently picked up wickets have been considerd in the list. Besides wicket taking ability, bowling average and economy rate have been taken into account to get a full measure of the bowler’s pedigree.

Before we go through the bowlers who made the cut, a look at some notable mentions who have been successful seamers for their countries in the ODI arena.

Honourable Mentions

Australia - Clint McKay

South Africa - Lonwabo Tsotsobe 

New Zealand - Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan

India - Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan - Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan

Sri Lanka - Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Matthews

West Indies - Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Dwyane Bravo

England - Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, Stuart Broad

Bangladesh - Mustafizur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza

1 / 12 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket Mitchell Starc Dale Steyn Tearaway Fast bowlers Lethal Pacers
Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
A die hard sports enthusiasts who lives, breathes and sleeps sports . From Federer's finesse with the tennis racquet to Messi's magic with football to Virat's mastery with the willow, the exploits of the modern day sporting greats keeps me enamored to the television screen. From the Centre Court at Wimbledon to the 'Mecca of Cricket' at Lords, battles between sporting heavyweights at the highest level keeps me intrigued. I love to capture path breaking moments and express my love for the game through my pieces of writing.
Top 10 Fast Bowlers in ODI cricket during the 1990s
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams with best pace attacks ahead of 2019...
RELATED STORY
Four times MS Dhoni proved his greatness in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World
RELATED STORY
3 bowlers who can wreak havoc in the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
A current World XI that could take on 2007 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
5 highest career strike rates in ODI history
RELATED STORY
Greatest Wicketkeepers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who share their names with rivers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us