10 Of the fastest runners in world cricket right now

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    06 Oct 2018, 10:44 IST

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

Running between wickets holds the key to building an innings in any format of the game, irrespective of how good a hitter one is. Converting singles into twos and twos into threes not only frustrate the opponents but also gives time for a batsman to settle. Though fours and sixes can win games, singles and twos set the platform for it. 

Rotating strike takes pressure off the batsman and keeps ticking the scoreboard without any sort of risks. Over the years, cricket has produced some fittest and fastest players. The importance of running quick between the wickets has always been a key element in the game. Though some players chose to ignore it, the ones who preached it have shown us how it can win games.

#10 Jonny Bairstow

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Though his inclusion on the list might raise many eyebrows, the 29-year-old has shown in the past 12 months that he is one of fastest runners between the wickets. He runs really quick and his turns at the crease are simply spectacular. The split second he saves when making a turn gives him ample time to convert 1’s into 2’s and 2’s into 3’s. He judges them really well and does that on a consistent basis.

#9 Glenn Maxwell

Australia v England - T20 Game 1
Australia v England - T20 Game 1

One factor that most of us do not associate with Glenn Maxwell is his running between the wickets. Fours and sixes only will come to our mind when we talk about Maxwell and we often tend to ignore how good a runner he is. The 29-year-old is a supremely fit athlete who can run extremely quick between the wickets and also when he fielding on the boundary.

1 / 5 NEXT
