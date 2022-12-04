Team India skittled out for 186 in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan began the innings watchfully as India got off to a sedate start.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided the hosts with the first breakthrough by dismissing Dhawan (seven off 17 balls) in the sixth over after a failed reverse-sweep attempt by the southpaw.

Shakib Al Hasan then stunned the visitors with twin strikes in the 11th over by getting rid of both Rohit (27) and Virat Kohli (nine). Rohit played a couple of great shots and got his eye in but failed to convert his start. Kohli, by contrast, did not look in rhythm during his stay at the crease.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul tried to rebuild the innings with a promising 43-run stand before the former fell for a short-ball trap yet again. Rahul then stitched together a 60-run partnership with Washington Sundar (19 off 43 balls) for the fifth wicket.

The Indian vice-captain batted fluently during the alliance while Sundar struggled to find boundaries, which eventually led to his downfall. The all-rounder perished in the 33rd over while trying to hit his way out of a slump.

Bangladesh made optimal use of the momentum created by the wicket as they piled on the pressure on India by scalping a couple more wickets at a quick interval. Rahul (73 off 70 balls) also departed in the 40th over while trying to hit big as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Team India eventually reached 186 before getting all-out in 41.2 overs. Shakib 5/36) and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

Fans react after India set a paltry target of 187 against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI

Fans were highly disappointed to witness an underwhelming batting performance from the Rohit Sharma-led team. They took to social media platforms to express their reactions through hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Paapsee Tannu @iamparodyyy #INDvsBAN

Bangladesh cricket team to Indian team today Bangladesh cricket team to Indian team today 😭 #INDvsBANhttps://t.co/5J5MMySOaL

In reply, Bangladesh reached 25/1 after eight overs.

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : 0 votes