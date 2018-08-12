Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 greatest all-rounders in cricket history

Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.32K   //    12 Aug 2018, 15:07 IST

Enter caption

Sometimes referred to as the 'bits and pieces' players, the all-rounders' group is an elite one. Defying the 'specialists' in the team, the members of this group make their presence felt through handy contributions in more than one department. They gel the batting and bowling orders together by offering uniformity that may have lacked, otherwise

Not all players have the privilege of being gifted with this truly unique skill level. Only a handful among these have actually moved on to become greats of the game. In this list, we delve into the illustrious careers of these stalwarts: the greatest all-rounders the game has given birth to.

10. Andrew Flintoff (England)

Andrew Flintoff (Courtesy Pakistan Today)
Andrew Flintoff

Renowned as "Freddie" Flintoff, Andrew Flintoff was a raw talent that was really unearthed in the 2000's. He had this fearless attitude towards the game. A streaky player who could get on a roll and bowl at sheer pace in high 140's. He would, more often than not, compliment this with a hard-hitting show lower down the batting order.

Flintoff is known for his heroics in the Ashes'05 in which he amassed 402 runs and topped it off with a tally of 24 wickets in the series. He carried England across the victory line, ensuring their first Ashes victory since the summer of 1986-87.

With 8 centuries, a career average edging 31 and the wickets' column touching the 400-mark, Flintoff is definitely one of the greatest all-rounders that have played the game.

9. Keith Miller (Australia)

Keith Miller (Courtesy Sportskeeda)
Keith Miller

Australia's Keith Miller is famed as being the first genuine all-rounder to feature in Test Cricket. Emerging in the post-world war era, Miller attained stardom through his fast-bowling partnership with Ray Lindwall.

His wickets tally of a modest 170 scalps may not recognize him as one of the greats, but it must be noted that his career was severely hampered and even halted by World War II.

Miller racked up 2958 runs in the 87 innings he batted: comprising of 7 tons and 13 half-centuries. He was known as an adept batsman who could adapt to any sort of game situation, at hand.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Kapil Dev Imran Khan
Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test innings at the Lord's
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
10 stars who have faded away from Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
Mike Brearley picks Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan in his...
RELATED STORY
5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match
RELATED STORY
Commemorating Iftikhar Pataudi in the England-India series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us