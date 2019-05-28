×
Cricket World Cup History: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament (1975-2015)

Rohit Jaswal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
263   //    28 May 2019, 20:37 IST

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In World Cup
Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In World Cup

With only two days left for World Cup 2019 to start, the excitement among the fans has reached fever pitch. All the teams are getting ready for the high-octane tournament, leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

Over the past 11 editions of the World Cup, there have been several batsmen who have regaled their spectators with their stroke-play and run accumulation. Here, we take a look at the top 10 run-scorers in the history of the tournament:

#10 Adam Gilchrist (1999-2007)

One of the best wicketkeeper batsmen Australia cricket has ever had, Adam Gilchrist took part in 31 innings in the World Cup. In those 31 innings, he scored 1085 runs at an average of 36.48.

Gilchrist also smashed one century and eight fifties across the three World Cups he played for his country.

#9 Mahela Jayawardene (1999-2015)

One of Sri Lanka's finest batsmen who took his cricketing skills to great heights, Mahela Jayawardene played 34 World Cup innings in which he scored 1100 runs in total. His batting average was 35.48 and he smashed 4 centuries and 5 fifties in all the World Cups he took part in for his country.

#8 Tillakaratne Dilshan (2007-2015)

Another Sri Lankan batsman who carved out a great reputation for himself, Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 1112 runs in the 25 innings he played for his country in the ICC World Cup.

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In World Cup
Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In World Cup

His batting average was an impressive 52.95, and he smashed 4 hundreds and 4 fifties in World Cup matches.

#7 Jacques Kallis (1996-2011)

Jacques Kallis is easily one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. The South African played in 32 World Cup innings and scored 1148 runs. He also smashed 1 century and 9 half-centuries with an average of 45.95.

#6 Sanath Jayasuriya (1992-2007)

The third Sri Lankan on this list is batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who played 37 innings in the World Cup. In those 37 innings, Jayasuriya scored 1165 runs at an average of 34.33. He smashed 3 centuries and 6 fifties in World Cup matches.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara
