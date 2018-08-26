Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 Indian batsmen with highest ICC Ratings in Tests

Shashwat Pande
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    26 Aug 2018, 12:34 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

The International Cricket Council Player Rankings, which is popularly known as ICC player rankings is dynamic. It keeps on changing according to player's performances, the conditions they batted in, their dominance in those conditions.

Over the years, there have been certain phases of few rare batsmen whose dominance albeit for a short period of time rivalled that of the Aussie all-time great Sir Don Bradman. He topped the year-end chart for his Batsmanship 10 times, with 961(highest rating ever achieved) being his highest.

But, there have been few Indians also in the list, starting from arguably the greatest Indian Test opener and one of the greatest openers of all time, Sunil Gavaskar starting it all in 1978 and as well as 1979. The Indian record for consecutive year-end ICC ranking to honours still stands to this day.

So, here is the list of 10 Indians who achieved the highest ranking in their respective careers-

10) Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar of India
Dilip Vengsarkar of India

He was and still is the original Lord of the Lord's cricket ground, the proverbial home of cricket. He has 3 centuries to his name at the iconic ground and on the famous Lord's Honours Board.

In fact, his record at the ground is so special that no other visiting batsman has more than 2 and only Graham Gooch(6), Michael Vaughn(6), Kevin Pietersen(5) Andrew Strauss(5), Alan Lamb(4), Ian Bell(4) and Alastair Cook(4) ahead of him.

So, he achieved his highest ranking vs New Zealand on 16th Nov 1988 after scoring 75 runs in the first innings of the 1st test at Banglore. India won that test match in 172 runs.

RATING:837 POINTS

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
