Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 left handed openers with most runs in Test cricket

Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
851   //    11 Sep 2018, 15:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Alastair Cook

Opening is a specialist job in Test cricket and only a select few batsmen have been able to perfect the art. While there have been some destructive one-day dashers who tormented the best of bowling attacks, only a handful of them could establish themselves as dependable Test openers.

An opener had to fend off hostile spells against quality bowling to lay a strong foundation for his side. A Test opener has to have all the virtues of an accomplished batsman, be it knowing where their off stump lies, the art of leaving probing deliveries, maintaining calm and composure and having the repertoire of shots to score on batting friendly conditions.

Over the years, there have been some quality batsmen who have donned the role of an opener to perfection. While a majority of the successful openers have been right-handers, there have been some left-handed masters of the willow who have etched their names as world class openers with their run-scoring pedigree.

England opener Alastair Cook who shall bid adieu to Test cricket after the ongoing Test series against India goes down as the most successful left-handed batsman in Test cricket with a staggering 12472 runs and 33 tons to his name. The Englishman also became the highest run scorer as a left-handed opener. While Cook shall certainly go down as the best of the lot, there have been some other left-handed openers who were prolific run-getters in Test cricket.

It would be interesting to draw out a list of the top ten left-handed openers with the most runs in Test cricket. Before we run through the list, I have listed down some left-handed opening batsmen who scored above 4000 Test runs in their respective Test careers.

Left-handed Test openers with 4000 or more runs

John Wright - 5260

Bill Lawry - 5234

Justin Langer - 5112

Roy Fredericks - 4329

Gautam Gambhir - 4119

Tamim Iqbal - 4010

Notable Omission

Saeed Anwar - 3957

#10 Gary Kirsten

South Africa ' Gary Kirsten cracks the ball to the
Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten was the workhorse of the South African batting unit in the late 90s and early 2000s. The left-handed opener was a prolific run-getter both at home and while touring overseas. Kirsten went about his run scoring in a rather unassuming manner and rarely failed in his role.

Kirsten was more of a run grafter, nudging the ball into gaps and building an innings. Bestowed with loads of patience and a robust technique, Kirsten was the ideal man to open the innings for South Africans when they were relatively new to the Test fold. Gary formed successful opening partnerships with both Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs in Test cricket.

Gary Kirsten's record as a Test opener

Matches: 84; Runs: 5726; Avg: 41.79; 100s: 14; 50s:  28      

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket Alastair Cook Graeme Smith Test cricket
Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
A die hard sports enthusiasts who lives, breathes and sleeps sports . From Federer's finesse with the tennis racquet to Messi's magic with football to Virat's mastery with the willow, the exploits of the modern day sporting greats keeps me enamored to the television screen. From the Centre Court at Wimbledon to the 'Mecca of Cricket' at Lords, battles between sporting heavyweights at the highest level keeps me intrigued. I love to capture path breaking moments and express my love for the game through my pieces of writing.
5 cricketers who scored a century on debut and their last...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at...
RELATED STORY
Most runs scored by a captain in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Five Greats who began and ended their Test career against...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five bowling spells witnessed...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook’s top 5 innings in Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five matches played in...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Test cricket openers of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its home: Top 5 Test bowling performances at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 250/5 (64.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | India need 214 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us