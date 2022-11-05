Top 10 Virat Kohli memes as the Legendary Indian batter turns 34 

Cricket fans flooded social media platforms with special wishes for Virat Kohli as he turned 34 on Saturday, November 5. The iconic batter is currently representing Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Kohli has been in superb form with the bat and is currently leading the batting charts for the tournament. Across four games, he has amassed 220 runs, including three half-centuries at an astonishing average of 220. He has been dismissed only once in this World Cup so far.
During his 64-run knock against Bangladesh on Wednesday, Kohli overtook Mahel Jayawardene and became the leading run-getter in the history of the ICC T20 World Cups.
In the lead-up to the World Cup, a few critics expressed reservations about his form and strike rate in the T20 format. Kohli gave a resounding reply to all those doubters in the very first match against Pakistan with a spectacular knock in the chase.
On the occasion of his 34th birthday, fans showered Virat Kohli with love by sharing intriguing memes through their Twitter and Instagram handles. Here are some of the best memes:
"I don't think we have any plans against Virat Kohli"- Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine on the eve of the match against India
Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine opened up that his side did not devise any plans for Kohli ahead of their clash against India on Sunday, November 6.
Ervine added that he does not believe special plans work for players like Kohli, as such players adapt to the conditions quickly and find ways to overcome the challenges. He was quoted as saying by the ICC:
"I don't think we have any plans against Virat Kohli. I think he's just too good a player. A lot of the guys you can dissect so many different theories, and at the end of the day, if you come out and hit a good area, use your change-ups, all those sort of things, I don't think that special plans really work for these guys because they're so good at adapting to different conditions and different situations."
India's final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6, will commence at 1:30 PM IST.
