Top 10 wicket-keepers with most dismissal across three formats in international cricket

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 153 // 05 Sep 2018, 20:09 IST

Wicket-keepers are the crucial part of the team as they contribute to the team by scoring runs and dismissing a batsman by standing behind the stumps.

We shall be mentioning about the distinguished wicket-keepers whose valiance have led their team to a distinction many times with context to all formats of the game.

Let's have a look at the top ten wicket-keepers with most dismissal in all formats -

#10 Moin Khan

Moin Khan was a consistent performer with both bat and gloves. He had a long cricket career spanning 14 years. He scored 2741 runs in Tests and 3266 runs in ODIs. He was the part of winning squad of Pakistan for ICC World Cup 1992. He took over 100 catches in Tests and over 200 catches in ODIs. He has most number of stumpings for Pakistan with 93 stumpings. He is coaching the Quetta Gladiators.

Stats

Matches-288, Innings-327, Dismissals-434, Catches-341, Stumpings-93.

#9 Brendon McCullum & Kamran Akmal

No. 9 spot is occupied by Brendon McCullum and Kamran Akmal who coincidentally have the same number of dismissals.

'Baz' was one of the most distinguished wicketkeeper-batsman and one of the greatest captains of New Zealand. Brendon McCullum scored the fastest century in the Tests. He was the game changer of his team. He also has been a consistent performer across the T-20 leagues in the world. He has the record of most dismissals as wicket-keeper for New Zealand in all formats. Due to back problems, he gave up wicketkeeping in 2013.

Stats

Matches-432, Innings-320, Dismissals-453, Catches-419, Stumpings-34.

Kamran Akmal was one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman Pakistan ever produced. He is eldest among the famous Akmal brothers. He started his International career in 2002. He has 206, 169 and 52 dismissals in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. He has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit. He has the record of most dismissals as wicket-keeper for Pakistan in all formats. He has second most dismissals in T20Is.

Stats

Matches-268, Innings-303, Dismissals-453, Catches-368, Stumpings-85.

