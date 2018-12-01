×
Top 25 Cricket Instagram Posts of the Week: 1 December 2018

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
139   //    01 Dec 2018, 22:12 IST

The Indian team had fun while practicing ahead of the first test
The Indian team had fun while practicing ahead of the first test

It's Saturday and the top 25 countdown of the Instagram posts of the cricket world is back. Last week, MS Dhoni topped the list with his Instagram video along with his daughter Ziva. This week, we saw India level the T20I series against Australia by riding on Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya's efforts.

England whitewashed hosts Sri Lanka in a lop sided Test series. Pakistan squashed New Zealand by an innings to level the series while Bangladesh and Windies have kicked off their second Test. Virat Kohli's men were in action in a tour match against Cricket Australia XI.

The cricketers set the social networking site, Instagram abuzz with their photos and videos and here are the top 25 posts of the week.

#25 The Indian and Australian teams show Spirit of Cricket

After the end of the 3rd T20I of the series, the players of both the teams interacted with each other in a candid manner. While, Virat Kohli was discussing something with Mitchell Starc, the three Knight Riders Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Chris Lynn also had a short reunion.

#24 Suresh Raina reaches another milestone

Though he is away from the Indian squad, Suresh Raina's fan following is increasing due to his off field activities. The CSK batsman recently crossed the milestone of 7 million followers on Instagram.

#23 Rohit Sharma and Michael Clarke shine in formals

View this post on Instagram

Lights, camera ......... stay tuned ⌚️😏

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke stole the spotlight in formals.

#22 Australia's Women Win the WT20

Australian Women's team player Meg Lanning celebrated their WT20 triumph by sharing a photograph from their winning moments.

#21 Jake Ball's road to recovery

English pacer Jake Ball has been sidelined from the game due to an injury. The speedster seems to be recovering fast and would soon make his return to the English side. 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
