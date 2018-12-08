×
Top 25 Instagram Cricket Posts of the Week : 8th December 2018

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:04 IST

Indian team's photo shoot rocked the Internet
Indian team's photo shoot rocked the Internet

It's Saturday and we are back with our top 25 countdown of the cricket posts on Instagram. This week, we saw New Zealand conquering all odds to lift the Oye Hoye Cup by defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the 3 match series in the U.A.E.

India and Australia kicked off their much-awaited test series with the Indian team having a slight upper hand at the end of Day 3 in Adelaide.

However, it was the photo session that the team had ahead of the series which set abuzz the Instagram community. Here are the top 25 Cricket Instagram Posts of the Week -

#25 BJ Watling's most memorable trip

New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling shared an image from the recently concluded test series and mentioned that this was his most memorable trip to the desert which he will remember for a long time.

#24 Mark Wood visits the Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram

🕌🌙

A post shared by Mark Wood (@mawood33) on

English pacer Mark Wood paid a visit to the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and also shared a photograph of his visit on Instagram.

#23 Mahela Jayawardene celebrates his daughter's 5th birthday

Retired Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene celebrated his daughter Sansa's birthday and showed off his fatherly love on the photo-sharing site. It looks like Jayawardene is enjoying the second innings of his life with his family.

#22 Australian Players play cricket with some special children

Australian players Nathan Lyon and Peter Siddle played cricket with some specially-abled children who are a part of Cricket Australia's charity partners.

#21 Umesh Yadav and co. travel to Adelaide

View this post on Instagram

#✈ to Adelaide

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav shared a team photo of the Indian players while they were on their journey to Adelaide. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, C Pujara, M Vijay, R Pant and M Shami posed along with Umesh while Rohit was busy on his cellphone.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
