Top 3 batting performances of Ashes 2023

Stuart Broad had a fairytale ending to his 17-year Test career as he picked up the last two wickets on Day 5 of the 5th Ashes Test to take England across the line. The win helped the hosts level the 5-match series at 2-2 and avoid an outright loss.

The series as a whole has been one of the most exciting Ashes rubbers in recent times, with both teams entertaining fans to the absolute core.

Australia won the first couple of games before the hosts made a stunning comeback to win two of the last three Tests. The third Test was a stalemate as England were denied victory due to rain.

Throughout the series, there were some high-quality performances from the players on both sides. It was not an easy series for batting, but the batters had their fair share of moments.

On that note, here's a look at the Top 3 knocks of Ashes 2023:

#3 Ben Stokes (155, Lord's)

Stokes' knock gave England hope at a time when there was literally no hope

Four years ago, Ben Stokes played an inning that absolutely stunned Australia, one that can never be forgotten. Four years later, he played another such knock, but this time around, the Aussies ensured that it did not come between them and a win.

In the second Test at Lord's, the hosts required 370 runs for an improbable victory, which would help them level the series. However, they were reduced to 45-4, and a win for Australia seemed like a formality. Enter Ben Stokes, who shared a 132-run partnership with Ben Duckett to give England hope.

Once Duckett was removed, England were still 193 runs behind, and that is when Stokes took center stage. He took the attack to Australia in an innings that included nine sixes and nine boundaries.

At one point, it seemed like a repeat of Headingly 2019 was on the cards, but Australia managed to dismiss Stokes. Stokes' 155 went in vain as England lost by 43 runs, but it was an innings of the highest quality.

#2 Zak Crawkey (189, Old Trafford)

Crawley's innings is right up there with the best in Ashes history

Zak Crawley, despite his consistent struggles in Test Cricket, was heavily backed by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. In the first three Tests of the series, Crawley played a couple of good innings, but he hadn't quite lit up the scene.

All that changed in the 4th Test at Old Trafford as Crawley smashed an unbelievable 189, one of the best knocks in Ashes folklore.

His runs came from just 182 deliveries, at a remarkable strike rate of 103.85. His innings, which was laced with 21 boundaries and three maximums, epitomized England's aggressive style of play to the core.

His daddy hundred helped England secure a 275-run lead over the visitors after the first inning. A win was certain, but rain had other plans as the Aussies managed to get through unscathed.

Crawley's innings, though, was full of class, and the Pat Cummins-led side had no answers to the questions that he posed during the course of his knock.

#1 Usman Khawaja (141, Edgbaston)

Opener Usman Khawaja has been the backbone of Australia's batting line-up in thsi Ashes series

Australia started off their Ashes campaign with a sensational two-wicket win at Edgbaston thanks to the heroics of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

However, the base for that victory was set up by Usman Khawaja, who notched up a magnificent century in Australia's first dig with the bat.

England had scored 393 in the first innings, and in response, Australia got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 67-3.

The ever-dependable Khawaja then shared crucial, game-defining partnerships with Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, and skipper Cummins to get Australia close to England's score.

His 141 was a patient, gritty, and tough knock that really tested England to the hilt. His knock ensured that Australia remained in the game, paving the way for a memorable victory.

Overall, Khawaja had a terrific series, as he ended as the leading run-scorer with a tally of 496 runs.