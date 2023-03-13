The Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded today with India winning the four-match series 2-1. India won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi quite convincingly and at that point it seemed like Australia were in for a whitewash.

However, the Aussies displayed a lot of character and determination to win the third Test in Indore. The final game in Ahmedabad ended in a draw, as the pitch didn't offer much to the bowlers throughout the contest.

Over the course of the series, fans were treated to some phenomenal cricket by two of the best sides in the world. Individuals from both sides put up some sensational performances in difficult conditions.

Here's a look at the top 3 batting performances of the Border-Gavaskar Series:

#3 Axar Patel - 74 (Delhi)

Patel impressed with the bat throughout the series

Axar Patel was one of the best batters in the series, scoring 264 runs in just five innings at an average of 88. He bailed India out of tricky situations on more than one occasion. During the second Test in Delhi, Australia made 263 runs in the first innings and in response, India were in deep trouble at 139-7, but Patel displayed immense composure and skill to help India recover.

He scored 74 runs.off 115 deliveries, including three sixes and nine boundaries, and his efforts helped India reach a score of 262.

#2 Usman Khawaja - 81 (Delhi)

Khawaja was the best Australian batter in the series

In the second Test in Delhi, experienced campaigner Usman Khawaja played a brilliant 81-run knock in Australia's first innings to help the visitors get off to a good start after a terrible batting effort in the first Test.

Khawaja found some support from Peter Handscomb as they took the visitors to a total of 263. Australia even managed to take a 1 run lead after the first innings, but a collapse in the second innings meant they suffered a six-wicket defeat. Nevertheless, Khawaja's knock put the Aussies in a brilliant position to challenge the mighty Indians in home conditions.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 120 (Nagpur)

Rohit Sharma played a superb knock in Nagpur to help India take a 1-0 lead

In the opening Test of the 4-match series, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led by example as he smashed a century in conditions that were extremely tough for batting. Batters from both sides found it tough to get going, as was evident from the fact that only two other players managed to complete half-centuries in the match.

Sharma's innings was the difference between the two sides and helped India take an early lead in the series. After Australia were bowled out for 177 in the first innings, Sharma's 120-run knock helped the hosts reach 400 and take a lead of 223 runs. India eventually won the match by an innings and 132 runs.

