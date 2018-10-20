Top 3 batting performances of Rahul Dravid overseas

Rahul Sharad Dravid, nicknamed 'The Wall", had been the rock of Indian batting for a good part of 15 years. He used to stand tall, many a time, with his batting performances, especially in overseas conditions. Here is a list of top-3 knocks wherein he made a significant contribution which altered the course of the game overseas.

1) 233* vs Australia, Adelaide, 2003-04

It was the second Test during the 2003 tour. This knock will be etched in the top of the memory for many Indians, as it enabled India to take a 1-0 lead by beating Australia after a gap of 17 years and also put an end to their 16-match unbeaten streak. Australia piled up a mammoth total of 556 early into the second day, aided by Ricky Ponting's magnificent 242. India were reeling at 85/4 in reply when Dravid joined hands again with his familiar partner in crime, VVS Laxman to stitch an 303 run partnership, which enabled India to get close to the Aussie total.

India replied with 523. Ajit Agarkar did the star turn with the ball, taking a six-for and bundling out Australia for less than 200 in the second innings. India set 233 to chase in the final day, did it with Dravid shepherding the chase once again with an unbeaten 72, and rightly getting the Man of the Match Award.

2) 190 vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 1998-99

In reply to New Zealand's 1st innings total of 366, India were in trouble at 211/7, despite Tendulkar scoring 67. Dravid, along with Srinath, rescued India with 144 run partnership, for the eighth wicket, and he himself scored a mammoth 190, taking India to 416, in the process, securing India to a 60-run lead.

He helped himself to another hundred, 103 not out in the second innings, when India had to bat out two sessions to save the Test match, becoming only the 2nd batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to score hundreds in both the innings of the Test at that time.

3) 148 vs South Africa, Jo'Burg- 1997-98

The series was decided in South Africa's favour after the first two Tests, however, Dravid scored his maiden Test century, thus giving India a fighting chance to pull one back in the final Test. South Africa were saved by the rain in the final day, precariously placed at 228/8 when chasing a target of 355. He also followed his first innings 148 with a classical 81 in the second innings.