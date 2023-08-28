Top 3 bowling performances of the 2023 Men's Hundred

The Oval Invincibles, quite deservingly, emerged as the winners of the third edition of Men's Hundred after they defeated Manchester Originals at Lord's in the final.

Having dominated the league stage, the Invincibles directly qualified for the summit clash of the tournament.

They endured a tough start in the finale but some brilliant battig by Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham and a collective bowling performance took them across the line.

It was a game fitting of a finale for a tournament that has been an overwhelming success despite apprehensions surrounding it. With some of the best players in action, there were stunning performances over the course of this edition.

While there were quite a few batters who had a great run, the bowlers too held their own, producing some brilliant moments. On that note, here's a look at the top three blowing performances from this year's edition of Men's Hundred:

#3 Adil Rashid (4-18 vs Machester Originals)

The ever-reliable Adil Rashid stepped up for his side Northern Superchargers in this game against Manchester Originals. He picked up a four-wicket haul which helped his team reduce the Originals to a total of 164.

All the other bowlers were extremely expensive and if not for Rashid, the total could've been close to 200. Three of his wickets were of batters who were well-set with the final one being of a dangerous Jamie Overton.

A no-show with the bat meant that Rashid's performance went in vain but it remains to be one of the high-quality bowling shows of the tournament.

#2 George Garton (3-8 vs Welsh Fire)

In a game between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave in Cardiff, George Garton produced a brilliant performance which eventually helped his side win the game. Garton returned figures of 3-8 having bowled 15 deliveries, registering a superb economy of 0.53 runs per ball.

Garton picked up the wickets of the dangerous Joe Clarke, a well-set Stevie Eskinazi and David Willey. His efforts along with those of Craig Overton and Tymal Mills helped Brave bundle out Welsh Fire for a paltry score of 87.

The total was easily chased down and Garton was chosen as the Player of the Match for his impactful performance.

#1 Calvin Harrison (5-11 vs Northern Superchargers)

In the same game as the one in which Adil Rashid claimed four wickets, there was another player who lit up the stage with the ball. The man was 25-year-old leg-spinner Calvin Harrison of the Manchester Originals.

The Originals had to defend a total of 164 against the Superchargers and Harrison made sure that the job was completed rather easily. He claimed figures of 5-11, ensuring that his side dominated the proceedings.

The Originals defeated their opponents by a mammoth margin of 81 runs. Harrison's figures, the best in the history of Men's Hundred, earned him the award for the Player of the Match.