Top 3 catches of Asia Cup 2023 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

The Asia Cup 2023 came to a close on Sunday, with Team India lifting their eighth title by beating Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

After bowling out the Lankans for just 50 runs, riding on an excellent display of fast bowling, the Men in Blue took just 6.1 overs to chase down the target.

The continental tournament witnessed some spectacular performances with the bat and the ball. From Virat Kohli's majestic 122* against Pakistan in the Super Four clash to Mohammed Siraj's match-winning six-fer in the final against Sri Lanka, there is plenty to talk about from the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

The fielding has also been top-notch, with players producing electric efforts on the field through the tournament, barring a few dropped catches.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best catches of Asia Cup 2023.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

The middle-order batter played only one game in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. However, Suryakumar Yadav made sure to save crucial runs and grab catches every time he came on as a substitute fielder.

In a crucial Super Four game against Sri Lanka, the co-hosts were cruising home while chasing 214 runs before Suryakumar's efforts shifted the momentum of the game.

The Mumbai-born cricketer produced a valiant dive to pluck onto a catch to dismiss Maheesh Theekshana, which helped the Men in Blue secure a crucial win. Hardik Pandya bowled a length delivery, angling it into Theekshana, who tried to flick it through the mid-wicket.

Suryakumar moved to his right before diving full-stretch to complete the catch inches away from the ground. He had his fingers underneath the ball and the third umpire didn't have much difficulty in adjudging it out.

Speaking of his contribution on the field, Suryakumar in an interview with the BCCI, said that he looks to make contributions even when he isn't part of the playing XI.

"It's always motivating when you play for India and even when I am not in the XI, I try to work hard and ensure that I do my best whether I get the opportunity," he said. "I work towards making at least one important run out or catch when I am in as a substitute fielder and we worked hard for that in the fielding sessions."

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter has one of the safest pair of hands behind the wicket and it was evidenced by his superlative effort in the group-phase game against Afghanistan.

Chasing 335 runs, the Afghans got off to a solid start, with Ibrahim Zadran leading the pack with a fine half-century. Just when it looked like Afghanistan might walk away with the game, Mushfiqur Rahim produced a splendid effort to get the set batter out.

It was a short pitch delivery from Hasan Mahmud as Ibrahim tried to punch it off the back foot. The ball found the inside edge and flew to the right of the wicketkeeper. Mushfiqur showed excellent reflexes to jump on his right and grabbed the catch with one hand.

Afghanistan eventually lost the game by 89 runs, which helped Bangladesh finish second and book a Super Four berth in the Asia Cup 2023.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world right now. His ability to inflict run-outs and pluck catches out of nowhere makes him a special talent besides his contribution with the bat and the ball.

Jadeja produced a similar effort on Sunday's Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. It was the first of the four wickets that Mohammed Siraj picked up in the fourth over of the Lankan innings.

It was a length delivery that came in a bit and Pathum Nissanka had to play at it. It was a bit in the air and Jadeja jumped forward to his right from backward point region to complete the extraordinary catch.

What are your three best catches of Asia Cup 2023? Let us know in the comments section.