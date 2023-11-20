Top 3 catches in ODI World Cup finals ft. Travis Head

The 2023 Men's ODI World Cup extravaganza came to an end with Australia clinching their sixth title by defeating hosts India in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Led by an astute Pat Cummins, Australia made the surprising decision to field first and the move proved to be a masterstroke in hindsight. Thanks to an outstanding bowling and fielding performance, the Aussies restricted India to a below-par 240 in 50 overs.

In reply, an early stutter at 47/3 was followed by an incredible match-winning partnership of 192 between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Australia finished the job in a mere 43 overs with six wickets to spare, stunning the packed Ahmedabad crowd.

While Australia's batting and bowling were top-notch, their fielding made the difference in the end, with several players putting their bodies on the line to save plenty of runs. Likewise, remarkable catches have proved pivotal in determining the winner in World Cup final history.

With that in mind, let us look at the three best catches in ODI World Cup finals history.

#1 Travis Head, 2023 World Cup Final

Australian opener Travis Head had a World Cup to remember, thanks to his heroics in the semi-final and final.

Coming off a Player of the Match performance with two wickets and a half-century against South Africa in the semi-final, Head immediately made his mark on the final with his fielding.

With the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma going all guns blazing on 47 off 30 deliveries, Glenn Maxwell angled a flighted delivery away from the batter. Rohit sliced the lofted shot that appeared to be heading towards no man's land.

Head sprinted from the cover-point region and stretched full length to pluck the ball inches off the ground. The sensational catch had the on-air commentators going berserk in amazement.

It also derailed the Indian innings from 76/1 in the 10th over to the point where they were bowled out for 240 in 50 overs.

The southpaw then completed the demolition of Team India by rubbing salt into their wounds, with a destructive 137 off 120 deliveries. Head's knock helped the Aussies withstand early trouble at 47/3 and pull off the memorable title-clinching win.

#2 Kapil Dev, 1983 World Cup Final

One of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history is Kapil Dev's running catch of the legendary Viv Richards in the 1983 ODI World Cup final at Lord's.

After scoring a paltry 183 in the summit clash, India had little to no chance of pulling off the upset. However, the early wicket of Gordon Greenidge for a single run off 12 deliveries enhanced Indian hopes.

Yet, Richards took control of proceedings as he often did and raced away to 33 off 27 balls. With the game slipping away, Kapil Dev continued with the expensive Madal Lal, who produced a slightly miscued pull off Richards.

Kapil, who positioned himself at mid-wicket, ran backward and kept his eye on the ball throughout, to complete the crucial catch. The dismissal led to an unforeseen West Indian collapse as they slipped from 57/2 to being bowled out for 140.

India won their first-ever World Cup by 43 runs, with Kapil Dev's catch to dismiss Viv Richards still regarded as the turning point.

#3 Mark Waugh, 1999 World Cup Final

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh is regarded among the best fielders to ever play the game, especially in the slip cordon.

Australia locked horns with Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final. Waugh's spectacular diving catch at second slip set the tone for a devastating bowling performance.

Coming off a match-winning 194-run opening partnership with Saeed Anwar against New Zealand in the semi-final, Wajahatullah Wasti was brimming with confidence.

The duo again started well in the finale with 21 on the board in the fifth over when Glenn McGrath had Wasti poking at an away-going delivery. The ball appeared to be headed to the third-man region when a flying Waugh plucked a terrific catch to provide Australia the breakthrough.

It was just the sparkplug the Aussies required as they went on a wicket-taking spree to bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 132. Australia chased the target in only 20.1 overs to clinch their second ODI World Cup title.