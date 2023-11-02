Top 3 catches from Week 4 of 2023 World Cup ft. Haris Rauf 

The ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has crossed the halfway mark and the scenarios have started to get more interesting. After a strong start to their World Cup campaign, New Zealand have gone off the boil. They lost to Australia in a humdinger, before being walloped by South Africa.

With Pakistan still in contention for a semi-final place, team India continues to dominate. While South Africa have emerged as strong contenders, defending champions England have been knocked out after a disastrous campaign. At the same time, the Netherlands and Afghanistan continue to add a lot of spirit and color as the latter have already taken down England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup so far.

Here we take a look at 3 of the top catches that defined week 4 of the World Cup:

#3 Kusal Mendis takes care of Jos Buttler

Kusal Mendis was spectacular behind the stumps

This match in Bengaluru pushed England further down the barrel. England won the toss and elected to bat first. Unfortunately, their innings never really got going. After losing key wickets early, Jos Buttler had to step up and anchor the innings – it never was meant to be.

Lahiru Kumara delivered a full ball just outside the off stump, and Jos Buttler leaned forward to play the shot. The ball took a thick outside edge and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis dived across and plucked out a spectacular diving catch to his right. As a result, Buttler walked back to the pavilion and his team faded away.

#2 Daryl Mitchell's acrobatics to send back David Miller

Daryl Mitchell was spectacular on the boundary ropes

South Africa continued their dominant performance in the World Cup and very recently, an all-round performance helped them thrash New Zealand. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen smashed tons, while Aiden Markram and David Miller gave the middle order a boost as South Africa notched up 357/4 in their allocated 50 overs.

There was one saving grace for New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell took an exceptional catch near the boundary on the fifth delivery of the 50th over, bowled by Jimmy Neesham. Miller wanted to clear the long-off boundary with a maximum, but the ball sailed over to Mitchell, who picked up the catch, and then threw it away even as he tumbled over the boundary ropes. He quickly gathered himself and came into the field of play to complete a stunning catch.

#1 Haris Rauf shows remarkable agility

Haris Rauf showed tremendous agility

South Africa claimed a nervy victory over Pakistan by a mere one wicket, and the game witnessed several dramatic turns. The match's outcome hung in the balance, with Haris Rauf coming tantalizingly close to securing the win for Pakistan. However, a crucial umpire's decision favored South Africa as Keshav Maharaj sealed the deal by scoring the winning runs. However, it was Haris Rauf who stole the limelight, thanks to a breathtaking one-handed diving catch he executed on his follow-through to give Pakistan a big edge.

During the third delivery of the 46th over, Lungi Ngidi mistimed his shot, prompting a diving-forward effort from Haris Rauf, who was in the follow-through of his delivery. The result was a stunning catch that left spectators and cricket enthusiasts in awe. It did not prove to be enough, but it was one of the finest catches of this World Cup.