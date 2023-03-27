Top 3 catches of WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

Mumbai bowled first after losing the toss and came up with an impressive effort to restrict Delhi to 131/9. Hayley Matthews was outstanding with figures of 3/5, while Issy Wong was lucky to claim three wickets with full tosses. All-rounder Amelia Kerr also chipped in, claiming 2/18.

In reply, Mumbai lost Yastika Bhatia for 4 and Matthews for 13. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt (60* off 55) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 39) added 72 runs for the third wicket to put MI in a strong position to win the final. After Harmanpreet’s dismissal, Kerr came in and chipped in with 14* off eight.

With their win on Sunday, Mumbai became the inaugural WPL champions. The first edition of the much-awaited women’s T20 league saw some fantastic performances from batters and bowlers. At the same time, there were some spectacular fielding efforts as well.

Following the conclusion of WPL 2023, we look back at the top three catches of the season.

#3 Radha Yadav - Delhi Capitals

Radha Yadav took a well-judged diving catch in the match between DC and UPW. Pic: WPL

Radha Yadav took a fantastic catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma in match number five of WPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Delhi batted first and put up an imposing 211/4 on the board as skipper Meg Lanning top-scored with 70 off 42, while Jess Jonassen hammered 42* off 20.

In the chase, UP were struggling at 71/3 after 10 overs. Yadav then produced a stunning fielding effort to reduce the Warriorz to 71/4.

The first ball of the 11th over, bowled by Shikha Pandey, was struck flat and hard by Sharma towards long-on. The ball was dipping on the fielder, but Yadav decided to charge in and put in the dive to complete a superb catch to send Sharma on her way for 12 off 20 balls.

DC dominated the WPL match and registered a comprehensive 42-run win despite Tahlia McGrath’s blazing knock of 90* in 50 balls, an innings which featured 11 fours and four sixes.

For Delhi, Jonassen claimed 3/43, while Marizanne Kapp and Pandey picked up one wicket each.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues - Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a stunner against Mumbai. Pic: WPL

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the swiftest movers on the cricket field among Indian women players. Her skills were on display during match number seven of WPL 2023 between Delhi and Mumbai - the first meeting between the two sides.

DC lost the game by eight wickets, but Rodrigues’ spectacular diving effort to dismiss Hayley Matthews (32) was one of the moments of the match.

Chasing 106, the Mumbai Indians were cruising at 77/1 in the 12th over. Matthews then attempted to slog a tossed-up delivery from Alice Capsey outside off-stump.

However, she failed to get her timing right and only managed to slice the ball up in the air. Rodrigues came running in from long-on and dived forward to pull off a ripper. Even as she slid forward after completing the catch, the fielder ensured that she did not let the ball come out of her hand.

Following Matthews’ dismissal, Sciver-Brunt (23*) guided Mumbai home to victory by eight wickets in 15 overs. Yastika Bhatia (41 off 32) top-scored for Mumbai in the chase.

Earlier, Saika Ishaque, Matthews, and Issy Wong claimed three scalps each to clean up Delhi for 105 in 18 overs.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur’s one-handed brilliance won her the catch of the season award. Pic: WPL

In match number 15 of WPL 2023, Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet produced a sensational fielding effort, which was picked as the catch of the tournament.

MI were bowled out for 127 in exactly 20 overs after being asked to bat first by UPW as Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up two apiece.

Defending a small total, Mumbai needed to pick up early wickets to stay in the game. Harmanpreet led from the front, taking a brilliant catch to dismiss UPW opener Devika Vaidya at the start of the second over.

Off-spinner Matthews bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump, inviting Devika to go for the drive. The left-hander took the bait, but only managed a thick edge. Harmanpreet, at slip, showed superb reflexes and dived to her right to grab a one-handed stunner.

The excellent catch did not hurt UPW as they went on to register an impressive win by five wickets. Tahlia McGrath (38) and Grace Harris (39) set up the chase, while Sharma (13*) and Ecclestone (16*) added the finishing touches.

