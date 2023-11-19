Top 3 controversies involving Australia in ICC tournaments

The Australian men's cricket team are the most successful team in ODI World Cup history. The Men in Yellow have won five ODI World Cups - in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Apart from tasting success in the ODI World Cup, Australia have won the 2021 T20 World Cup and have emerged victorious twice in the Champions Trophy i.e. in 2006 and 2009.

Also, Australia won the World Test Championship earlier this year by beating India in the final. Thus, with nine ICC trophies under their belt, Australia are indeed the undisputed kings when it comes to ICC tournaments.

Pat Cummins and his men will look to create history by winning their sixth ODI World Cup when they clash against India in Ahmedabad today.

However, Australia have had their share of controversies in ICC tournaments. Here is a look at three such controversies:

#1 Shane Warne being banned before the 2003 World Cup

Defending champions Australia were all set for their third World Cup trophy at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa and star spinner Shane Warne was expected to play a vital role in their title defence.

Expand Tweet

However, on the eve of their first match, the Australian board announced in a press conference that Warne had failed a routine drug test that was carried out a few days back and hence was being sent home immediately.

The announcement created a big hue and cry in the cricketing world and the spin legend was banned from playing cricket for a year after he tested positive for banned diuretics.

Warne was devasted by the verdict and maintained that he was innocent and never used performance-enhancement drugs. He was quoted saying:

"I feel I am a victim of the anti-doping hysteria. I also want to repeat that I have never taken any performance-enhancing drugs and never will."

He further maintained that the tablet was given by his mother to get rid of his double chin and look good in front of the cameras. However, Warne was banned and could not play cricket for a year.

For the records, Australia went on to win the 2003 World Cup and were undefeated throughout the tournament.

#2 Ricky Ponting-Sharad Pawar controversy

Australia were dominant throughout the Champions Trophy that was hosted by India in 2006. The Men in Yellow won their first-ever Champions Trophy that year as they defeated the West Indies in the final.

However, the events that transpired at the presentation ceremony created a stir, and the controversy is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans.

Expand Tweet

Sharad Pawar, the then-BCCI president, was to hand over the trophy to Ricky Ponting. The Aussie skipper first tapped Pawar on his back and asked for the trophy. Thereafter, Damien Martyn pushed Pawar away from the stage.

Pawar was later quoted saying:

"I will not react to this other than to say it was totally uncivilised, this is not good at all, but I have decided to play it down because we have an extremely good relationship with the Australian board and we would like for that to keep going."

#3 Refusal to tour Sri Lanka during the 1996 World Cup

The 1996 World Cup was co-hosted by India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. During the group stages of the tournament, Australia and the West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka for security reasons relating to a civil situation.

The refusal ensured that Sri Lanka were awarded points for both games. The decision did not go down well with the Sri Lankan players and they were fired up when they faced a strong Australian team in the final in Lahore.

Sri Lanka eventually lifted their maiden World Cup title as they defeated Australia by seven wickets.