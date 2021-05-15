Top 3 controversies in Test cricket

Among all the formats of the gentleman’s game, Test cricket is considered as the most sacrosanct. The longer version of the game has provided numerous instances of the merits of attributes like patience and perseverance.

Test cricket is indeed the ultimate ‘test’ and challenge for any budding cricketer. Despite the rising popularity of T20, thanks to various lucrative franchise leagues flourishing across the globe, Test cricket continues to hold a special pride of place among the game's aficionados.

Three instances that tarnished the image of Test cricket

Despite its rich and illustrious history, Test cricket has had its fair share of ups and downs. On that note, let's take a look at three major controversies that have plagued the longer format of the sport over the years.

#3 Sandpaper Gate - March 2018

Cameron Bancroft caught on camera tampering with the ball during the 2018 Test.

Former Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft’s comments that it was 'probably self-explanatory' whether bowlers were aware of the ball being tampered with during the 2018 Cape Town Test or not, which brought Sandpaper Gate back into focus.

In March 2018, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to alter the condition of the ball during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town, bringing disrepute to the game. The incident soon went viral and stunned the cricketing community.

Following the conclusion of the third day’s play in that game, Bancroft and then Australia captain Steve Smith admitted to a plan to tamper with the ball. Vice-captain David Warner's involvement also came to the fore.

Smith and Warner were asked to stand down as captain and vice-captain, respectively, while Tim Paine was appointed captain for the remaining two days of the Test.

Cameron Bancroft says it’s ‘self-explanatory’ that the Aussie bowlers knew about the ball-tampering tactics back in 2018 👀😳#Australia #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KNDf2HYlpd — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 15, 2021

A shocked Australia went on to lose the Test without putting up much of a fight as the reputation of Test cricket took a hit.

Later, Cricket Australia (CA) handed one-year bans to Smith and Warner, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Australia coach Darren Lehmann also stepped down in the wake of the controversy.

While Warner and Smith have returned to the Australian Test side, Bancroft has featured in only two Tests since the sandpaper gate scandal.

#2 Monkeygate - January 2008

Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds

The Monkeygate scandal was another massive controversy that hurt the image of Test cricket.

The 2008 New Year Test between India and Australia in Sydney was marred by numerous umpiring blunders, by Steve Bucknor in particular. Andrew Symonds, who was the beneficiary on more than one occasion, helped himself to an unbeaten 162 in Australia’s first innings.

The bigger controversy, though, emerged when the Australian all-rounder alleged that he was racially abused by Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Symonds said that Harbhajan referred to him as 'monkey' during one of their on-field altercations.

Australia lodged an official complaint about the matter, and Harbhajan Singh was suspended for three Tests.

The BCCI threatened to pull out of the tour if the off-spinner’s suspension was not immediately revoked as India-Australia relations hit a nadir. Sachin Tendulkar sided with Harbhajan Singh during the hearing of the matter.

The Indian legend said that he heard Harbhajan Singh say ‘Teri maa ki’ (Your mother…), a north-Indian cuss phrase, to Symonds, which might have been misconstrued as 'monkey' by the Australian.

Mike Procter writes about the infamous Monkeygate scandal https://t.co/2stG4L4Reh pic.twitter.com/4msVDVfHyi — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) December 18, 2017

Australia, though, maintained that Symonds was unfairly targeted by the Indian spinner. Eventually, Harbhajan Singh’s punishment was reduced to a 50% docking of his match-fee fine owing to lack of conclusive evidence. The ICC sacked Bucknor from the next Test in Perth.

But Symonds has claimed that he could never get over the controversy and, hence, his international career saw a downward spiral. Monkeygate finds a mention in the conversation about the top controversies plaguing Test cricket.

#1 Bodyline - 1932-33

The Bodyline series remains among the biggest controversies in Test cricket.

Arguably the biggest controversy in Test cricket, Bodyline was a tactic devised by the England team, primarily to try and stop prolific Australian batsman Don Bradman from scoring freely during the 1932-33 Ashes.

The then England captain Douglas Jardine asked his fast bowlers to bowl short on the leg stump or just outside it so that the ball would bounce threateningly at the body of the batsman. Jardine placed many fielders on the leg side to catch possible deflections off the bat.

The line and length of the ball meant batsman had to either duck or move out of the line of the ball or try to play it defensively. But there were too many fielders on the on side, which increased the possibility of the batsman finding a fielder while fending the ball.

While Bodyline in Test cricket was primarily intended to unsettle Bradman, the English pacers also targeted the other key Australian batsmen like Bill Woodfull, Bill Ponsford and Alan Kippax. Despite England's 'bodyline' tactics helping them win the five-Test series 4-1, Bradman still managed to score the most runs for Australia - 396.

Many cricket experts and writers termed the 'bodyline' tactics unfair, though. In the aftermath of the series, the game was never the same again.

There was a new rule introduced in 1935, which required the captains to ensure that the game was always played in the right spirit. There was also a resolution that Bodyline bowling was against the spirit of the game.

Later, a stricter law was introduced that stipulated that 'direct attack' bowling was unfair, and it was the umpires’ responsibility to identify and stop such plays.

In 1957, the game's laws were further altered, and no more than two fielders were allowed behind square on the leg side to discourage 'negative' bowling.