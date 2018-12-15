×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 3 cricketers who made a comeback after their retirement in ODI

Vishal Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
344   //    15 Dec 2018, 05:32 IST

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world and is certainly a very uncertain and unpredictable game. The cricketing world has witnessed many legends who have not only played the game as a superstar but have also gained massive popularity and have been a source of inspiration to the athletes across the globe because of their style of play.

Representing the nation at the international stage against the best teams in the world is a big achievement in itself. However, some cricketers choose to take voluntary retirement from the game after devoting a certain period of time to the sport. Surprisingly, a few of them had to return to the cricketing arena as their team demanded their presence in the field.

Here are the top three players who made a comeback after taking voluntary retirement from the limited-overs format of the game.

# 3 Kevin Pietersen



Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen is certainly the best limited-overs English Batsmen of 21st century, scoring over 4000 runs at an impressive average of 40.43. The attacking middle-order batsman made his ODI debut against a weak Zimbabwe team in the year 2004 in their backyard. The South African-born player gained massive stardom when he scored a stupendous 108 off 96 balls against a quality South African bowling attack in the same season. The innings grabbed attention from every corner of the world. Pietersen decided to retire from the ODI format of the game on May 31st, 2012.

However, he made a comeback in international limited-overs cricket during England's tour of India in 2012-13, scoring merely 185 runs in the five-match bilateral ODI series.

He played his last one-day International game against arch-rivals Australia in September 2013, in which he was unfortunately run out for a duck.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Kevin Pietersen Imran Khan
Vishal Singh
ANALYST
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
3 famous cricketers who got out obstructing the field
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who took up unusual jobs after retirement
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who played for unusual teams
RELATED STORY
5 established batsmen who never scored a century in their...
RELATED STORY
10 star players who were not able to retire on their own...
RELATED STORY
Controversial Cricketers XI: Forming a team out of the...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who made batting look easy
RELATED STORY
10 cricketers who make good biopic materials
RELATED STORY
10 all-rounders who played for a long time
RELATED STORY
6 Cricketers batting for a cause
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 277/6 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test
SL 116/3 (38.4 ov)
NZ
LIVE
Day 1 | New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS NZ live score
| Today, 03:20 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
ADS-W VS SYT-W preview
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us