Top 3 heartbreaking ODI losses for India against Pakistan

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 884 // 19 Sep 2018, 19:58 IST

Tendulkar's heroic knock ended in vain as India's lower-order choked at Rawalpindi

Prior to the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have locked horns with each other in 129 ODIs. While the former emerged victorious in 52 matches, the latter triumphed in 73 games. Although the two Asian giants have played against each other in 59 Tests as well, the rivalry has generally been at its fiercest in the ODI format.

In this segment, let us take a look at three of the most heartbreaking ODI defeats for India at the hands of their arch-rival. The importance of the contest, as well as the nature of the defeat, have been factored into account whilst honing in on the selections.

#3 Lost by 12 runs at Rawalpindi, 2004

After beginning their eagerly anticipated tour of Pakistan with a thrilling triumph in the first ODI at Karachi, a confident Indian side lineup at Rawalpindi. On a benign pitch, the hosts won the toss and started on an ominous note.

Shahid Afridi's belligerent 58-ball 80 and Yasir Hameed's relatively sedate 86 set a solid platform. Despite experiencing a middle-overs stutter, Pakistan managed to register a hefty total of 329.

India's run-chase was an all too familiar tale for those who had grown up watching cricket during the 1990s. Even as the rest of the batsmen fumbled, Sachin Tendulkar seemed to be operating on a different surface.

Tendulkar controlled the pursuit by pacing his innings adeptly. A healthy dose of boundaries was interspersed with a stellar rotation of the strike. At 245/3, India appeared to be cruising. But Shoaib Malik's part-time off-spin procured the prized scalp for Pakistan.

The visitors eventually fell short by just 12 runs. Although India went on to win the series 3-2, the Rawalpindi defeat was a setback to their revamped batting aspirations.

