Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 highest individual scores as captain in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Sep 2018, 20:44 IST

<p>
Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma flourished as openers in one-day cricket

One of the most important and the toughest jobs is that of a captain. While some captains lift the team's chances of winning with their brilliant tactics in terms of setting the field and choosing the bowler for the over, there are some captains who have done incredibly well with the bat and led the team to famous wins.

Some captains play with the extra responsibility when leading the side and are always looking to score big, thus, led the team from the front. In this article, we take a look at three of the highest individual scores as captain in one-day internationals:

#3 Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 vs India, 2000

<p>
Sanath Jayasuriya punished the Indian bowlers in the way only he could

Sanath Jayasuriya was known for his ruthless hitting during his playing days. He took the attack to the bowlers from the word go and even the best of the lot were scared to bowl to the Sri Lankan legend.

In the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy Final in 2000, Jayasuriya played a terrific knock and punished the Indian bowlers in the way only he could. He scored 189 off 161 before getting stumped by Dahiya off Ganguly's bowling. He hit 21 fours and 4 sixes and lifted Sri Lanka to a very good total of 299-5 in 50 overs.

In reply, India got all-out for a paltry score of 54 with Chaminda Vaas picking up 5 wickets. Jayasuriya who was awarded the Man of the Match also won the Man of the Series award for scoring 413 in 5 innings at a breath-taking average of 82.60.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Rohit Sharma Greatest Cricketers of All Time Most Influential Captains ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Top 5 individual scores in India- Sri Lanka ODIs
RELATED STORY
6 highest individual ODI scores against India
RELATED STORY
Top 3 highest individual scores in List A cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 3 highest opening stands in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 famous cricketers who scored a hundred and picked up 4...
RELATED STORY
Best Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Stats: The 10,000-run club in ODIs
RELATED STORY
10 middle-order batsmen who became great openers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs between 2011 and 2015 World Cups
RELATED STORY
5 highest-scoring tied matches in ODI history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us