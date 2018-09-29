Top 3 highest individual scores as captain in ODIs

Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma flourished as openers in one-day cricket

One of the most important and the toughest jobs is that of a captain. While some captains lift the team's chances of winning with their brilliant tactics in terms of setting the field and choosing the bowler for the over, there are some captains who have done incredibly well with the bat and led the team to famous wins.

Some captains play with the extra responsibility when leading the side and are always looking to score big, thus, led the team from the front. In this article, we take a look at three of the highest individual scores as captain in one-day internationals:

#3 Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 vs India, 2000

Sanath Jayasuriya punished the Indian bowlers in the way only he could

Sanath Jayasuriya was known for his ruthless hitting during his playing days. He took the attack to the bowlers from the word go and even the best of the lot were scared to bowl to the Sri Lankan legend.

In the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy Final in 2000, Jayasuriya played a terrific knock and punished the Indian bowlers in the way only he could. He scored 189 off 161 before getting stumped by Dahiya off Ganguly's bowling. He hit 21 fours and 4 sixes and lifted Sri Lanka to a very good total of 299-5 in 50 overs.

In reply, India got all-out for a paltry score of 54 with Chaminda Vaas picking up 5 wickets. Jayasuriya who was awarded the Man of the Match also won the Man of the Series award for scoring 413 in 5 innings at a breath-taking average of 82.60.

