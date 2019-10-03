×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top 3 highest opening partnerships in Test cricket

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
03 Oct 2019, 15:26 IST

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma absolutely decimated the South African bowling attack
Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma absolutely decimated the South African bowling attack

The fans and experts of cricket have always believed that Test cricket is the purest form of the sport, and one who prospers in this format is a true champion. Over the years, a lot of players have made a name for themselves by representing their nation in the longest format of the game.

While all the five days of a Test match are equally important, the manner in which a team kicks off the game has a major impact on the result. Usually, the teams dominating early in their innings gain the upper hand and this domination is generally a result of a fine start from the opening batsmen.

Undoubtedly, the importance of the partnership at the top of the order is of prime importance. On most occasions, if the openers fail, the opposition team gets the momentum but if the openers put up a commanding show at the top, the batting team houses the momentum.

This was on exhibition during the first two days of India's opening Test match against South Africa, as the newly formed opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal milked the South African bowlers on the opening two days as the duo put up a commanding 317-run partnership, before Rohit fell for a well-made 244-ball 176.

With this dominating show, the duo entered the list of the the highest opening partnerships in Test cricket. With the top opening partnerships in focus, here is a look back at the top 3 highest partnerships at the top of the order in Test cricket history.

#3 Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid - 410 runs vs Pakistan, 2006

Dravid and Sehwag
Dravid and Sehwag

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid made matters difficult for the Pakistan bowlers in a Test match played at Lahore in the year 2006. This Test match featured one of the best opening partnerships in cricket history as Sehwag and Dravid notched up 410 runs, before Naved-ul-Hasan got the better of Sehwag.

Sehwag scored 254 runs off just 247 deliveries while Dravid supported him with an unbeaten knock of 128 runs. However, since this effort from the Indian openers came after Pakistan put up a massive score of 679 runs on the board, the Test match ended in a draw.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal Test cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test
IND 466/6 (127.5 ov)
RSA
LIVE
Day 2 | India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us