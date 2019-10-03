Top 3 highest opening partnerships in Test cricket

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma absolutely decimated the South African bowling attack

The fans and experts of cricket have always believed that Test cricket is the purest form of the sport, and one who prospers in this format is a true champion. Over the years, a lot of players have made a name for themselves by representing their nation in the longest format of the game.

While all the five days of a Test match are equally important, the manner in which a team kicks off the game has a major impact on the result. Usually, the teams dominating early in their innings gain the upper hand and this domination is generally a result of a fine start from the opening batsmen.

Undoubtedly, the importance of the partnership at the top of the order is of prime importance. On most occasions, if the openers fail, the opposition team gets the momentum but if the openers put up a commanding show at the top, the batting team houses the momentum.

This was on exhibition during the first two days of India's opening Test match against South Africa, as the newly formed opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal milked the South African bowlers on the opening two days as the duo put up a commanding 317-run partnership, before Rohit fell for a well-made 244-ball 176.

With this dominating show, the duo entered the list of the the highest opening partnerships in Test cricket. With the top opening partnerships in focus, here is a look back at the top 3 highest partnerships at the top of the order in Test cricket history.

#3 Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid - 410 runs vs Pakistan, 2006

Dravid and Sehwag

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid made matters difficult for the Pakistan bowlers in a Test match played at Lahore in the year 2006. This Test match featured one of the best opening partnerships in cricket history as Sehwag and Dravid notched up 410 runs, before Naved-ul-Hasan got the better of Sehwag.

Sehwag scored 254 runs off just 247 deliveries while Dravid supported him with an unbeaten knock of 128 runs. However, since this effort from the Indian openers came after Pakistan put up a massive score of 679 runs on the board, the Test match ended in a draw.

